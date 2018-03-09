Utility hikes likely coming

By Jeremy Weldon

Commercial customers can expect an increase in water and sewer rates under a plan being considered by the Batesville Mayor and Board of Aldermen.

“We’re not trying to get rich. We’re just trying to maintain,” said Mayor Jerry Autry.

Residential increases are not off the table, but aldermen are understandably reluctant to raise those rates without first exploring other options.

Board members heard from City Engineer Blake Mendrop at its regular meeting on Tuesday during discussions about how to pay for the ever-increasing cost of maintaining the water and sewer systems in the City.

Aldermen have been battling serious sewer problems for more than a year now, and have already spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on upkeep and additions to the system.

Still, some residents in the east part of the city are experiencing toilet back-ups and other water problems when rains of even an inch are received.

Most frustrating to the city fathers is the amount of rain and overflow water that is finding its way into the sewer system – millions of gallons a month.

Employees of the Water and Sewer Departments have searched in vain for the place where the water is entering the sewer system, even walking from manhole to manhole in many areas trying to locate a place water is coming into the pipes.

This matters because the strain being placed on the sewer system is causing backups and breaks at other places.

Mendrop told board members its almost certain that extensive work, including camera footage, smoke tests, and re-lining of damaged pipes will be required to bring the system to a reasonable working state that will meet state and federal rules.

A looming danger is at the Waste Water Treatment Plant – already operating at full capacity – where daily averages of gallons treated has been consistently above what the plant is certified to handle.

With the increase in volume, state and federal guidelines become compromised and might lead to fines by the Environmental Protection Agency, or worse yet, orders to repair and upgrade the system that would undoubtedly require major financial obligation on the part of the City.

While there has been no decision on rate increases yet, it is likely to be on the agenda for further discussion at future meetings.

In other actions this week, the City Board:

• Allowed a conditional use permit for Mike Moore to operate a trailer-based crawfish sales business for the next nine months.

• Approved a variance for South Panola School District in conjunction with its plans to build a soccer fieldhouse near the stadium.

• Heard from Rick Lesley, representing the annual St. Jude Bass Tournament, on the calendar for May 26-27. The weekend will include registration and socials at the Civic Center, a Poker Run for motorcyclists, and the fishing tournament.

“We are trying to drive as much of the traffic through Batesville as we can,” Lesley said. “We want to push the people who come into your hotels and restaurants.”

• Approved upcoming training and travel expenses for several police officers and firemen, including Jason Irby, Greg Jones, Zachary White, Rip Copeland, Travis Inman, and Devante Alexander.

• Approved travel for Code Enforcement Director John McCollum to attend the 2018 Association of Floodplain Managers of Mississippi in Natchez.

• Approved a request for police officers Ar’Ricus Diggs, Shenika Hudson, Kelvin Morgan, and Karen Kennedy to work part-time for the City of Biloxi Police Dept. while off-duty April 13-15 during the Gulf Coast Spring Break week.

• Heard a Planning Commission report that approval for the building plans to re-model and add onto the old Starbucks building near Wal-Mart has been granted.

Mayor Autrey said the City is very close to finishing its transaction with Ben Lyles of Grenada for the sale of .53 acres adjacent to the building that the new restaurant needs.

When finished, the new restaurant will be named Kennel Club Steak & Seafood. The original Kennel Club is a popular eatery in Grenada.

• Accepted the low bid of Swindoll Construction ($12,077) for a new roof on the old police department building at 104 College Street. A 50-mil DuroLast roof with a 25-year warranty will be installed.

Chief Jimmy McCloud told the board the building has its original roof and leaks badly. He uses the building for storage of police equipment and said the repair is necessary to save the space.