Judge continues felony preliminary hearing pending further investigation

By Ashley Crutcher

Batesville Municipal Court held a preliminary hearing for a felony shoplifting case where the defendant is charged with stealing 11 pairs of shoes from Hibbit sports in Batesville.

Charryse Robinson, 160 West Grook St., Glendora, was represented by a court appointed attorney, Kirk Willingham, who contested the charges stating Robinson was only seen taking two pairs of shoes and asked the court to consider reducing the charges to misdemeanor shoplifting.

According to testimony from Batesville Police Detective Justin Maples, Robinson was originally charged with misdemeanor shoplifting, but after store officials found evidence of several more pairs of shoes missing from the store the charges were increased to felony shoplifting.

“Several people were with [Robinson] asking to look at a lot of shoes. One customer reported to a store clerk that everyone in the group left with shoes,” said Det. Maples.

The store manager notified surrounding stores of the incident and received a call from a store official from the Grenada location and advised the group was in the store trying to return the shoes.

Grenada Police Department responded to the scene and detained the group. “It looks like it was an organizaed attempt,” said Det. Maples.

Willingham asked Det. Maples to clarify his statement regarding the shoes being found in Robinson’s possession. “These 11 pairs were found in the group’s possession,” said Det. Maples.

“Testimony proves a felony crime was not commited. There is only evidence of her [Robinson] taking two pairs,” said Willingham.

“The court is inclined to handle this as a misdemeanor. It seems a little premature and more investigation is needed,” said Judge Jay Westfaul.

“I’m going to continue this hearing and will make a determination at a later date pending further investigation.”

Kayla Roebuck, 112 Friendship Rd., Pontotoc, failed to appear to make her defense against charges of shoplifting.

Roebuck was found guilty after the court heard testimony from a Wal-mart official who claimed Roebuck removed price stickers from felt squares and shot glasses and placed them on other home good items before checking out at a self checkout.

Roebuck will face a $1,146 fine to be paid in 30 days.

James A. Wilson, 14808 Ballentine Rd., Batesville was charged with simple domestic violence. The charges were dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Tabitha Thornton, 209 Gordon Dr., Batesville, was found guilty of running a stop sign.

Thornton advised she stopped over the line at the intersection of Baker and Broad St., but claimed she did in fact stop.

Testimony from Officer Mark Mills testified that Thornton pulled into the intersection before coming to a stop.

“She said she only stopped because she saw me,” said Officer Mills.

“I stopped. My mirror was right there at the stop sign. He [Officer Mills] said if you stop after the line that’s running a stop sign,” said Thornton.

Thornton also had an expired license at the time but the charge was dropped after the license was renewed. Thornton has been allotted 30 days to pay the $181 fine for running a stop sign.

Markeno C. Lee, 173 Hwy. 314 Apt. 1, Oxford, pleaded not guilty to simple assault.

Affiant Kenya Turner requested information on obtaining a restraining order against Lee.

“Pressing charges doesn’t work,” said Turner.

“Well, why you still texting me,” said Lee.

Judge Westfaul issued a no contact order and the case is set to go to trial next week. Lee also has old fines from July of 2017 in the amount of $416.

“Why have these not been paid,” asked the judge. “I didn’t have a job. I just started back working,” Lee replied.

Judge Westfaul ordered Lee to have the fine paid within 30 days.

Brandon Gill, 223 Booth St., Batesville, was charged with simple domestic violence and three counts of simple assault.

All affiants dropped the charges and the case was dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Shemerika L. Jones, 141-B Curtis-Locke Station, Batesville, was charged with contempt of court for failure to pay old fines from June of 2013 in the amount of $1,131.

“I just started back working,” advised Jones.

“I don’t want to jeopordize your employment but they are seriously delinquent,” said Judge Westfaul.

Jones has 30 days to pay the fine.

Antwiesha Miles, 205 Leonard St., Batesville, failed to appear for a fourth time for contempt of court charges for failing to pay fines in the amount of $5,091. A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Justin Frederick, 432 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay old fines from June of 2017 in the amount of $2,016. The case is to be continued next week.

Rebecca Blackburn, 218 Broadway Lot E-5, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to stalking. Blackburn requested a court appointed attorney.

The judge provided her with paperwork to fill out and return within 48 hours to determine if Blackburn is unable to hire an attorney.

Blackburn and affiant Jimi Blackburn were ordered to stay away from each other until the trial on March 28.

John Railey IV, 7412 Barnacre, Sardis, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct failure to comply and malicious mischief.

The court appointed Jeff Padgett to represent Railey during the trial set for March 21.

Isiah D. Gross, 2881 Terza Rd., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct interference with a business. The case is set to go to trial on March 28.

Billy Middleton, 262 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, failed to appear to answer charges for public drunk and has old fines from Sept. of 2017 in the amount of $668.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Rashunda Ladd, 7884 Pine Frost Ln., Memphis, made an initial appearence for charges of shoplifting, resisting arrest, and simple possession of marijuana.

Judge Westfaul set an unsecured bond in the amount of $1,500. Ladd will return to court next week to enter a plea for the charges.

Sybil Ann Hollis, 514 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, was charged with contempt of court for failure to pay old fines in the amount of $2,603. Hollis requested a payment plan.

“I want you to be able to climb out of this hole,” said the judge.

Judge Westfaul ordered Hollis to make 10 payments of $260.30 beginning April 1.

Court witnessed two new additions to the Batesville Police Department as Officers Christopher Cody Cline and Bennie Ronald “Ron” Yancey Jr. were sworn in.