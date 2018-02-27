Lady Tigers open season with split against Gulfport

By Brad Greer

The South Panola fast pitch softball team opened up its 2018 season on a solid note by splitting a pair of games in Gulfport over the weekend.

The Tigers hit the diamond Friday with a 14-6 come-from-behind win over Long Beach. South Panola fell behind 6-3 after one inning but exploded for 11 runs over the next three innings on the strength of 18 hits.

Aubrianna Craven, Ali Cummins, Chloe Morgan and Haven Dulin collected three hits each for the Lady Tigers.

Craven pounded out two doubles and drove in three runs while Dulin added a double and two singles.

Other hitters included: Morgan with a double, single, two RBI’s and three stolen bases; Cummins, three singles, RBI; Nautica Edwards, two singles, two runs scored, two stolen bases; KJ Hentz, two singles, one run, one stolen base; Ma’Kayla Ales, two singles, two stolen bases; Lena Grace Frankin, two RBI’s, stolen base; and Jacrisciah Thornton, Bailey Ware, Bailey Russell (one run scored).

Rebekah Cook struck out three batters in 2.1 innings of relief to earn the pitching win.

North Pike 4, South Panola 3 (Saturday)

Despite out-hitting the Jaguars 13-7, South Panola stranded 12 runners on the bases as North Pike plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Morgan again registered another three-hit game with a double and two singles while Ales added three singles.

Cummins chipped in with a double and a run scored. Edwards, Craven, Dulin and Franklin supplied singles

Kaitlyn Tidwell went six innings in the circle with seven strikeouts and two walks while giving up seven hits.

South Panola hosts Hernando today starting at 5 p.m with the Junior Varsity followed by the varsity. The Tigers then hit the road Thursday at Lewisburg beginning also at 5 p.m.