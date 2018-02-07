PC Board hears variety of items

By Myra Bean

Approving the health care for the county through Affordable Healthcare was only one item on the hour-long docket of the Panola County Board of Supervisors Monday morning in the Sardis Courthouse.

Most items did not receive an objection except when it came to paying the City of Batesville $3,000 for dirt removal at the Civic Center and consideration of buying ICS a bus in Sardis.

District 3 Supervisor John Thomas was the most vocal and voted against paying Batesville for dirt removal.

“We are getting ripped off,” he said.

The board tabled discussion of assistant ICS with a school bus until next Monday’s meeting in order to gain more information on costs and their needs.

In other news, Andrew Knowlin, the Blue Cross/Blue Shield health insurance representative, gave a run down on employee compliance with health check ups.

The board refused to do a school bus turnaround located in the city of Batesville.

Road manager Lygunnah Bean admits he made a mistake from whom he purchased the excavator. The excavator has been broken since before Thanksgiving. The company has it and is not able to repair the equipment.

In the meantime, the road department is renting an excavator for $4,000 a month and the company will not lease them a replacement or give them a break on rental.

Board attorney Gaines Baker will write a “strongly worded” letter on the advice of Thomas.

Central Bidding

Ted Clemmons from Central Bidding addressed the board about its consideration of reverse auctions and electronic bidding. Bids and all accompanying documents would be available online for a fee to the potential bidders.

Clemmons said it will take three to five minutes to post a project and it is easier to use. It will also increase competition, according to Clemmons.

The board took the presentation under advisement to look into it further.

Coroner

The board approved a bariatric oversized mortuary stretcher which will handle up to 1,000 pounds for $1,495. The present one only holds up to 450 pounds. It is manual. An electric one will cost nearly $15,000.

Airport

Travis Ferguson asked to sublet the airport hangar of Lee Garner and to extend the lease.

The board tabled the sublease and extension until next Monday’s board meeting after they speak with Garner.

The board will meet in the Batesville Courthouse Monday, February 12 at 9 a.m.