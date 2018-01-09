Obituaries

Leland Kyle Ales Jr.

BATESVILLE – Mr. Leland Kyle Ales Jr., 61, passed away on Friday, December 29, 2017, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Mr. Ales was born on November 27, 1956 in Memphis to the Late Julia Mae Ray Ales and Leland Kyle Ales, Sr. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church near Batesville. He worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. As a lover of the outdoors, he greatly enjoyed fishing and turkey hunting.

He will be deeply missed by his family, especially by his granddaughters, Callie Jones and Reagan Lofton, whom he loved dearly. Leland leaves behind his two daughters, Nola Ales Stonestreet (Richard) of Batesville and Amber Ales Giannetti (John) of Buford, Ga. and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 2 p.m. in Shady Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held in the church on Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shady Grove Cemetery Fund, 1638 Shady Grove Rd., Batesville.

Dickins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Jessie Marie Burgess

BATESVILLE – Jessie Marie Burgess, 79, died January 4, 2018 in Memphis.

Visitation will be Tuesday, January 9, from 4-6 p.m. at Hughes and Sons Funeral Home in Batesville. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 10, at 1 p.m. at Second Concord Church in Batesville. Rev. Carl Jamison will officiate.

Ms. Burgess was born February 10, 1938 to James Hall and Alma Burgess.

Timothy Joe “T. J.” Weaver

Timothy Joe “T.J.” Weaver, 55, passed away in Pontotoc on January 3, 2018.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 6, 2018 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Interment followed at Crowder Cemetery. Reverend Larry Kilgore officiated.

Mr. Weaver was born March 21, 1962 to the late Enos J. Weaver and Betty Ann Craig Weaver of Marks. He was a construction worker by trade.