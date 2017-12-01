Sheriff’s Report: Suspects clean house in Dees Rd. burglary

By Ashley Crutcher

Sheriff Deputies were called to a burglary on Dees Rd. where deputies secured the residence after finding that all of the furniture, TVs and a washer and dryer had been taken from the residence.

The call came in from a neighbor who noticed the shed door was open and asked Deputies to secure the residence. According to the report, the shed door had been busted open as well as the back door to the residence. Further investigation revealed the fence behind the house was cut to gain entry.

Deputies followed the trail to find another cut fence leading to a residence. Investigator John Still was called to the scene and spoke with the suspects who showed the deputies where the stolen property was located.

The suspects were arrested and taken into custody after consenting to a search of the home. According to the report, Deputies located a large bucket of what appeared to be marijuana sitting in plain view in one of the bedrooms.

Pictures of the scene were taken as well as a burn pile that contained several metal peices including a pressure washer, fan, lamp and sofa.

The owner of the residence, who resides in Texas, was notified to the burglary.

Deputy Seth Cook responded to Bayside Homes in Como where the complainant reported to be missing $2,340 that was in his briefcase.

According to the report, the complainant notified his secretary of the incident who reported seeing the suspect in his office standing over the complainant’s briefcase.

HWY 310 East, Como resident reported to Deputy Hunter Lawrence that an air compressor was missing from outside his store. The air compressor is listed to be worth approximately $2,000.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department received 25 calls from Panola County residents requesting the assistance of Sheriff Deputies from November 15 to November 25.

November 15

• HWY 51, Courtland resident reported to Deputy Louise Linzy she stopped at a gas station on Eureka Rd. in Courtland and paid $200 to fill up his truck with Diesel gas.

According to the report, the resident was able to pump approximately 2.681 gallons for $6.51 and went to speak with the attendant who advised he would reset the pump.

After pumping the remainder of his gas, the attendant advised there was a mistake made with the credit card purchase and that he had to pay the remaining $193.49 in cash, according to the report.

The resident contacted his credit card company who confirmed there was a $200 charge on his credit card.

The resident was asked to submit a copy of the transaction on her credit card statement. The resident advised if the transaction is unsuccessful the remainder would be paid.

• Bell Rd. resident reported to Deputy Lawrence he had several items come up missing from his shed across from his residence.

According to the report, the resident advised he was missing Cobalt tools, wrenches, Craftsman air compressor, two five quart containers of oil, gallon of antifreeze, big set of large sockets and a jack. The property is listed to be worth approximately $399.

• Oakland resident reported to Deputy Cook her husband, who she is in the process of divorcing, grabbled her by her hair and pulled her while she was trying to get away from him.

The resident also advised the suspect took her cell phone and debit card but eventually returned them.

According to the report, the suspect threated to “blow her brains out along with his” and pointed a rifle under his chin like he was going to shoot himself.

November 17

• Lieutenent Chuck Tucker responded to Lloyd Rd. where the resident advised he last saw his son before going to bed and advised he was gone by the time he awoke. The resident advised he found his son in the storm shelter with a single gunshot wound to the head.

• Chapman Rd. resident reported to Deputy Steven Moore she was in an altercation with her boyfriend and advised he lit a fire in the front yard and burned his clothes, according to the report.

The fire department was dispatched to put out the fire. The resident refused to give a statement or press charges.

• Deputy Jeremy Hailey was conducting a driver’s license check point on HWY 315 South and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. According to the report, the driver advised he smoked in the vehicle the day before and consented to a search of the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, a small bag containing alleged marijuana was found under the front driver’s seat.

The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Panola County Jail.

• Oakland resident reported to the Panola County Sheriff’s Department for visitation when the suspect failed to bring the children for visitation. The resident wanted a report to show the suspect’s failure to show.

November 18

• Deputy Harold Lewis responded to Panola Medical Center where the Jimmy Joyner Rd., Courtland resident reported she let her pit bull outside and heard a growling noise.

According to the report, the resident noticed another black and white pit bull and advised the dog attacked her when she went to retrieve her dog. According to the report, the dog bit the resident on her right leg and left arm before her husband was able to save her.

November 20

• Jones Ext. resident reported to Deputy Lawrence she has been receiving several messages advising her to transfer funds to a government organization in order to get more money in return.

• Deputy George Renfroe spoke to a Plum Point Rd., Pope resident at Panola Medical Center who was being treated for an assault.

According to the report, the resident was under the influence of marijuana and advised his brother hit him with a jack handle in the back. There were no visible marks showing he had been hit, according to the report.

The resident was advised to report back to give a statement once he was sober.

November 21

• HWY 35, Sardis resident reported to Deputy Cook she opened her front door and saw the suspect standing on her porch. According to the report, the suspect snatched a clothes basket out of her hand, knocked her to the ground and began kneeing her in the stomach while hitting her in her chest and face.

The resident advised the suspect stated “You killed my husband and forty of my friends.” According to the report, the suspect suffers from Schizophrenia and Bi-polar disorder and believes the suspect is off of her medication. The resident stated she is afraid the suspect will attack her again because the suspect threatened to kill her if she told anyone about what happened.

• Deputy Lawrence spoke to a Central Academy Rd. resident who reported her and her boyfriend got into an altercation. According to the report, the resident advised her boyfriend came into their house ranting and yelling.

The report stated the suspect followed the resident to the restroom and struck her in the side of the head. The resident stated they continued fighting and she attempted to rip the suspect’s eye out.

The resident stated the suspect then took her keys, phone, and child away from her.

• Perkins Ln., Batesville resident reported to Deputy Renfroe he had a flat on HWY 6 and Central Academy Rd.

The resident advised he had to leave his car over night and when he returned the next day someone had knocked the driver’s side window out and stole some medication, a phone and tools.

• Liberty Hill Rd., Courtland resident reported to Deputy Cook he noticed his 9mm pistol was missing from his bedroom.

The resident advised he bought the firearm and wanted to make a report in case something happened with the pistol.

• Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope resident reported to Deputy Renfroe a brown and white Pit Bull bit his little brother in the upper right leg. The owner of the dog advised Deputy Renfroe her grandson was walking the dog when it pulled away from him and bit the victim.

November 25

• Deputy Steven McLarty responded to Goodhope Rd. where the resident reported he was clearing land when a black male arrived and stated he needed to leave his land.

The resident advised he was not on the the individual’s land. According to the report, the individual left stating he would be back with his gun.

Motor Vehicle Accident Report

• November 14, two car accident occured on J. Q. West Rd.

• November 15, vehicle was abandoned on Pleasant Grove Rd.

• November 16, three car accident occured on West Pearl.

• November 17, three car accident occured on Blackjack Rd.

• November 18, two car accident occured on Hudson Rd.

• November 19, two car accident occured on Hadorn Rd. No injuries were reported.