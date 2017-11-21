Green Wave falls flat to Mustangs

By Will Dickins

The North Delta Green Wave struggled against Strayhorn Thursday night losing 99-40. Running up and down the floor while also appearing to do whatever they wanted offensively, the Mustangs showed no respect for the North Delta boys’ team.

After dropping the three games before that, Strayhorn had to give something for their fans to go home happy about. They accomplished that with a bad beating of North Delta.

Being outmatched, the Green Wave could only just keep playing. Sometimes, the other team is just plain better than you. They will not play another team of that caliber this season. Even though the score was so lopsided, North Delta never laid down.

They showed promise in the second quarter with a total of 17 points. North Delta started to move the ball around and find open baskets as well hit six free throws.

This year’s team will not be scared to shoot nor push the ball down the court. They will also play different types of defense to challenge the offense of other’s teams. There is much promise for a team that has been through a lot. For fans, it will be interesting to watch the team grow throughout the season. The end product will be different than what it is now.

As for this game, there is not much one can do but count it as a loss and gain experience from it. Flush it and move on. North Delta will hope to turn things around on November 28th as they host Carroll Academy.