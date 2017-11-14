Volunteers will feed needy at Thanksgiving feast

By Rita Howell

Gale Bean and her army of volunteers are again ready to feed the needy on Thanksgiving Day.

Now in its sixth year, the community Thanksgiving meal is offered Thursday, November 23 at the National Guard Armory in Batesville, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., for anyone who wants to come and enjoy a traditional feast, including turkey, dressing, vegetables, and desserts. The meal is free.

As in the past, those who are not able to dine in at the armory can have their meals delivered.

Last year 328 people were served, Bean said.

She has her cooks, volunteers, and deliverers lined up.

Ladies from local churches always supply desserts and drinks, Bean said.

Anyone who would like to have a meal delivered to their home may make arrangements by phoning Bean at 609-3846, or Adrianna Ellis at 934-5248.