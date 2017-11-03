Obituaries

Dora Flowers

BATESVILLE- Ms. Dora “Pete” Flowers, 97 died at her residence on October 25, 2017.

Funeral services will be Friday, November 3, at 11 a.m. at Viney Creek M.B. Church in Sardis. Dr. Ozine Thomas will officiate. Interment will be at Batesville Cemetery in Batesville. Cooley’s Mortuary has charge of the arrangements.

Ms. Flowers was born March 2, 1920 to Eula Hewlett of Mississippi. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Batesville where she was a member of the Mother Board.

Her adopted son, Dr. Ozine Thomas, survives Ms. Flowers.

Ms. Flowers loved her church, cooking and fishing. She loved the great outdoors and was a great gardener.

Ms. Flowers was a mother to all her nieces and nephews and was a great caregiver. Everyone who came in contact with her loved her.

Allisan Rose Orr

BATESVILLE- Allisan Rose Orr, 25, died in Batesville, on Sunday, October 29, 2017.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, November 1, at Hosanna Family Worship Center in Pope. Rev. Damon Plummer officiated. A reception was held at the church following the service.

Ms. Orr was born on December 19, 1991 to Judith Sutherland Lee and the late Jerry Wayne Orr of Jacksonville, Florida.