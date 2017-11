NP players/coaches earn district honors

2017 M.A.C. DIVISION 2-3A SUPER 22 TEAM was released Thursday morning. The North Panola team had almost a clean sweep in the overall categories.

The Cougars finished the regular season 10-0 and now prepare to host the first round of playoffs tonight against Aberdeen.

• COACHING STAFF OF THE YEAR: NORTH PANOLA COUGARS STAFF

• MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: SYLVONTA OLIVER #7 – SR – NORTH PANOLA

• OFFENSIVE MVP: K.J. JEFFERSON #2 – JR – NORTH PANOLA

• DEFENSIVE MVP: DEMARCO SMITH #13 – SR – NORTH PANOLA

• SPECIAL TEAMS MVP: BRISON DAVIS #1 – SR – COAHOMA EARLY COLLEGE

OFFENSE

POS. NAME YR SCHOOL

QB TY VARNER #10 SR WATER VALLEY

RB R.J. WILSON #12 JR INDEPENDENCE

RB JOSHUA KIMBLE #33 SO HOLLY SPRINGS

WR JAMARVIS ECHOLS #9 SR NORTH PANOLA

WR BUD TOLBERT #5 JR WATER VALLEY

WR MARTAVIUS ROCKETT #7 SO WATER VALLEY

WR JONATHAN HARRIS #5 SR NORTH PANOLA

OL JAYLEN GIBSON #50 JR NORTH PANOLA

OL TRISTEN GLASS #52 SR INDEPENDENCE

OL MARLEY COOK #57 JR WATER VALLEY

OL TREDARRIUS GRIFFIN #50 SO M.S. PALMER

OL DENNIS ROBINSON #55 JR NORTH PANOLA

PK JOSEPH WASHINGTON #42 SR WATER VALLEY

K-SN DENNIS WASHINGTON #5 SR COAHOMA EARLY COLL.

H JONATHAN PATRICK #21 JR INDEPENDENCE

KR DARIUS CONLEY #7 JR M.S. PALMER

DEFENSE

DE CHRIS CLARK #58 SR NORTH PANOLA

DE JEREMIAH RAY #55 SR WATER VALLEY

DT EMMANUEL JUDSON #52 SR WATER VALLEY

DT QUINNTERRIOUS WALLS #51 SR NORTH PANOLA

LB MALCOLMN LYONS #11 SR NORTH PANOLA

LB LeKENDRICK JONES #20 SR INDEPENDENCE

LB JAVARIUS BENSON #11 JR WATER VALLEY

LB RAHEEM JAMES #11 SO M.S. PALMER

DB TYLER SHORTER #3 JR NORTH PANOLA

DB CORDARRIUS JONES #12 JR NORTH PANOLA

DB XAVIYON DOWNS #8 SR M.S. PALMER

DB JAYVON MORGAN #28 SR WATER VALLEY

DB DEMARCO WILLIAMS #22 SO COAHOMA EARLY COLL.

P TY VARNER #10 SR WATER VALLEY

P-SN ANTAVIUS NELSON #22 SR INDEPENDENCE

ATH JARVIS ECHOLS #8 SR NORTH PANOLA

ATH CORNELIUS HOLLY #11 SR COAHOMA EARLY COLL.

“2017 M.A.C. DIVISION 2-3A FIRST TEAM ALL-REGION”

OFFENSE

POS. NAME YR SCHOOL

QB TREYVARIOUS COLLINS #15 SR M.S. PALMER

QB DYLAN KING #2 FR HOLLY SPRINGS

RB CLARENCE TAYLOR #4 JR NORTH PANOLA

RB TRENDERRIOUS BROCK #6 JR WATER VALLEY

RB DEVONTAE BAILEY #24 JR WATER VALLEY

RB JOSHUA HANDY #6 SR M.S. PALMER

WR QUENTIN MALONE #13 SR INDEPENDENCE

OL KEN TUCKER #59 SR NORTH PANOLA

OL VONTAVIUS EASON #53 SR INDEPENDENCE

OL JERMARIOUS BLACK #54 JR NORTH PANOLA

OL JEREMY JENKINS #72 SR WATER VALLEY

K LOGAN BARHAM #30 SR INDEPENDENCE

DEFENSE

DE NATE MURPHY #13 JR WATER VALLEY

DE TYRIQUE HOWARD #43 SR INDEPENDENCE

DL PARIS ADAMS #14 JR WATER VALLEY

DL MICKAL HENDERSON #40 SR M.S. PALMER

DL JaQUAN LOTT #56 JR M.S. PALMER

DL DEVONTE REED #51 SR INDEPENDENCE

DL COREY SUGGS, JR. #52 SO COAHOMA EARLY COLL.

LB KYLAN OSBORN #29 SR NORTH PANOLA

LB MARVIN ADAMS #33 SR NORTH PANOLA

LB SPENCER HIGGANBOTHAN #44 SR NORTH PANOLA

LB GRANT BURRESS #12 SO WATER VALLEY

LB DEVONTE ADAMS #23 SO M.S. PALMER

LB AHMED ALHALEMI #10 JR HOLLY SPRINGS

LB ANTHONY RICHMOND #40 SR HOLLY SPRINGS

LB JEREMIAH BRASSELL, JR. #50 FR COAHOMA EARLY COLL.

DB TRACY DAVIS #14 SR NORTH PANOLA

DB CALVIN MAYS #7 SO INDEPENDENCE

DB CADARIUS AUTRY #21 SO M.S. PALMER

P CARL ROBINSON #17 FR NORTH PANOLA

ATH JACOB TRUSS #16 SO WATER VALLEY

ATH MARVIN SANDERS #3 SO M.S. PALMER

ATH CHRIS RUSSELL #2 SO COAHOMA EARLY COLL.