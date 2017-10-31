Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

October 23

Chavis Jennings Morrow, 44131A Hwy. 315, Water Valley, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Christopher Ray Flemmons, 44131 Hwy. 315, Water Valley, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Rodriques Rozell Lark, 1795 Chester Ridge Ave., Southaven, is a state inmate.

Darren Dewayne Moore, 149 Rachael Lane, Batesville, is a state inmate.

Bridget Marie Ray, 3721 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with violation of probation, contempt of court and has a four-day-hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Tracy Eugene McNeil, 101 Warren St., Como, was charged with disturbance of a family and domestic violence. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Timmy Edward Fonville, 5310 Longwood Cove, Horn Lake, was charged with DUI, no insurance and speeding. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Walter LaKendrick Thomas, 918 Lee Jennings Rd., Como, was arrested on a warrant. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Ronnie Robertson, 1288 CR 931, Tupelo, was charged with DUI second and was sentenced to serve two days. The case was heard in Justice Court.

Sinjayvious Alkindro Jones, 99 Al Johnson Rd., Como, was charged with DUI and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

James Earl Webster, 133 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, was charged with DUI, driving while license suspended and improper equipment. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

October 24

Kristina Lynn Wirt, 7283 Eureka Rd., Courtland, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jeremy Wayne Dillard, 6943 A Eureka Rd., Courtland, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, no insurance, and improper equipment. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Robert Boyce Jr., Able Rd., Como, has a hold.

Erica Leigh Pitcock, 325 Hightower St., Sardis, has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Heather Elaine Cox, 228-A Eureka St., Batesville, was charged with DUI other and open container. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jarvis James Frison, 92 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, was charged with enticement of child to meet for sexual purpose, two counts of molesting of child, and supplying sexually oriented material to child. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

October 25

Rositta Rochelle Toney, 802 Anderson St., Marks, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Tenatric Darnell Williams, 352 Mary Woods Rd., Como, was charged with two counts of shoplifting.

October 26

Conteris Montrell Lockette, 502 Warren St., Como, was charged with public drunk, disturbance of a family, and trespassing. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

MarJarvin Jamar Chapman, 60 Flowers Rd., Pope, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

October 27

Ralpheal Quintarus Tisaby, 28 Peterhill Rd., Enid, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear and bond jumping. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jonathan Jermaine Cox, 74 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Ronnie Robertson, 1288 CR 931, Tupelo, was charged with DUI second and sentenced to serve three days. The case was heard in Justice Court.

Terriance Darnell Jackson, 68 Rudd Rd., Sardis, was charged with DUI, careless driving, disregard for traffic device, and failure to yield to blue lights. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Shawn Michael Camp, 385 Hartzell Rd., Courtland, was charged with stalking and simple assault by threat. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Tifnie Star Johnson, 4255 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

October 28

Damaro Rodriguez Jones, 206 King St., Batesville, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

October 29

Terry Callicut, 150 East Carlee St., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Leuchann Oli Johnson, 162 Magruder Ave., Williamsburg, Virginia, was charged with improper passing and improper lane usage. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

October 30

Cordarrious Devante Poole, 788 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, has a hold.

Titus Malik Fondren, 27044 Hwy. 8 East, Grenada, has a hold.

Justin Bradley Perry, 872 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, has a hold.