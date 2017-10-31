Obituaries

Clara Jones Bueche

SENATOBIA–Clara Jones Bueche, age 73, of Senatobia, formerly of Longview, TX, passed away Sunday, October 29, 2017 at her home.

Visitation was held Monday, October 30, 2017 from 5:00 p.m.to 7 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home in Cleveland. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2017 in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will be in the North Cleveland Cemetery. Brother Larry Weaver and Reverend Joey Williams will officiate the services.

Clara was born June 24, 1944 to Stephen Turner Jones and Myrtle Bell Strawbridge Jones in Shaw.

She attended Boyle High School. Clara was a former Avon agent for many years. She loved to cook, sew and most of all take care of her family.

Clara was a loving mother and grandmother who loved to travel and spend time with her family. Clara was a member of Pace Pentecostal Church where she had been a Sunday school teacher for many years.

She was currently attending Hope Church of God in Oakland. She will be missed by all who knew her and especially by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Myrtle Jones; son, Jerry Curtis Tanksley, Jr.; a great grandson, M J Scott, and 15 brothers and sisters.

Clara is survived by 2 daughters, Donna Tanksley (Roy) Kennedy of Kilgore, TX, Kathryn Tanksley (Ben) Simmons of Sardis; 2 brothers, Bud (Bonnie) Jones of Mobile, AL, Clint (Anna) Jones of Cleveland; sister, Jeanette (Freddie) Craddock of Nashville; 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Bryan Hollis, Mason Scallions, Troy Scallions, Terry Weaver, Jerry Jones, Mike Jones. Honorary pallbearer is Paul Jones. Memorials may be made to: The Alzheimer’s Association P.O. Box 96011 Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. http://www.alz.org/

Cleveland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The on-line guest register may be viewed and signed at www.clevelandfuneralhome.net.

Polly Gilmer

SOUTHAVEN–Polly Gilmer, 86, passed away Thursday, October 26, 2017.

She was a member of Hernando United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing bingo and loved getting anything with peanut butter from the snack cart every night at Desoto Healthcare, where she had been a resident for the past three and a half years.

Funeral services were Saturday at Hernando Funeral Home Chapel with interment to in Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville.

Survivors include her daughters Patricia McCammon (Vernon) of Southaven, Peggy McCammon of Southaven, Vickie Williams (Allen) of Olathe, KS, Paula Gartrell of Southaven; brother Harvey Seale of Batesville; eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands Durell Gilmer and John Shivers and son-in-law Danny McCammon.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or the Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org.

Mary Pearl Robertson

BATESVILLE–Mary Pearl Robertson, age 76, passed away October 26, 2017, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral services for Mary Pearl were held Sunday, October 29 at Batesville First Baptist Church. Interment was held at Forrest Memorial Park. Dr. David Ball, Dr. Tommy Snyder and Dr. Robert Self officiated.

Mary Pearl was born April 2, 1941 to the late Dee Bowen Wilson and Floye Tidwell Wilson in Panola County.

She worked as an administrative assistant for Dr. Ball at Batesville Clinic for years.

Mary Pearl was a kind and loving person. She always had a smile on her face and genuinely cared about people. She was a faithful and active member of Batesville First Baptist Church since 1963. She taught Sunday school for nearly 20 years, worked with the prison ministry, and Emmaus Walk. Mary Pearl was a blessing to many.

Those she leaves behind include her husband of 59 years, Roy Robertson of Batesville; her son, Johnny Robertson (Joy) of Kosciusko; 3 grandchildren, Leighton Stagg, Dustin Robertson, Brandy Palmer; and 3 great grandchildren, Mary Madison Raines, Matt Raines, and Emily Robertson.

In addition to her parents, Mary Pearl is preceded in death by her biological mother, Marjorie Tidwell Baker Ramsey; her brother, S.D. Baker, and her precious daughter, Dawne Renee’ Robertson Stagg.

Memorial in Mary Pearl’s honor may be made to Batesville First Baptist Church, 104 Panola Ave. Batesville, MS 38606.

Michael Willingham

BATESVILLE- Michael Willingham, 61, died at Bolivar Medical Center, in Cleveland, on October 25, 2017.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 31, at 11 a.m. at New Bethlehem M.B. Church in Batesville. Pastor Travis Willingham will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Cooley’s Mortuary has charge.

Mr. Willingham was born September 13, 1956 to the late Earnest Willingham and Eva Mae Pough Willingham of Batesville. He was disabled and a member of New Bethlehem M.B. Church.