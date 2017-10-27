SP homecoming on tap tonight

By Brad Greer

South Panola will be looking for a little lagniappe by celebrating homecoming tonight as they host Columbus in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Not only can the Tigers pick up a key district win but by doing so they can also clinch a playoff berth.

South Panola (7-3, 3-2) is currently tied for third place in the district standings with Oxford and Southaven who have identical records, but have both lost the head-to-head matchups to the Tigers. The Chargers host Hernando (4-5, 1-4) tonight.

In other games of interest, Southaven (4-5, 3-2) visits Desoto Central (3-7, 0-5) while Horn Lake (7-1, 4-1) hosts league leading Tupelo (9-0; 5-0).

Columbus enters tonight’s contest with a record of 1-4 in district play and 2-7 overall having fallen to Oxford 17-7 last week. The Falcons’ wins have come against Vicksburg (27-7) and a 34-28 overtime victory over Desoto Central.

The Falcons are led on offense by junior signal-caller L. T. Stowers (6’1”, 178) and running backs Derrick Jordan (6’0”, 185) and Patrick Jackson. Columbus could also use a two-quarterback system with sophomore Jaelen Craddieth (5’11”, 220) taking snaps under center.

Stowers has passed for 637 yards and nine touchdowns on the season while Craddieth has four passing touchdowns to his credit. Kenneth Martin (6’1”, 199) leads the receiving corps with 12 catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns.

Columbus is averaging 73 yards rushing and 93 yards through the air on the season.

South Panola meanwhile will look to build off last week’s 28-7 victory in which the Tiger defense picked off four passes. Morris House registered his team-leading fifth interception while sophomore Jaqualin Gillespie added a 38-yard interception for a touchdown. As a defensive unit, the Tigers have nine picks on the year and 22 quarterback sacks.

On the offensive side of the ball, Derrick Cunningham shoots for his third straight 100-yard rushing game as the junior ran for 149 yards against Southaven. Patrick Shegog paved the way with 171 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown. Shegog also leads the district in passing with 1,707 yards.

Senior wide receiver John Railey leads the team and district with 535 yards with teammate Kanoda Lewis following in second with 427 yards.

South Panola edged the Falcons 6-0 in a defensive battle last year in Columbus.