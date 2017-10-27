Obituaries

Ethel Mae Pride Butler

SARDIS–Ethel Mae Pride Butler, 76, died at her residence on October 24, 2017.

Funeral services are Friday, October 27, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Gillian M.B. Church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Henderson Funeral Home has charge.

Ms. Butler was born February 20, 1941, to the late William L. Pride and Savannah Johnson Pride of Panola County.

Debbie Tidwell Caine

BATESVILLE–Debbie Dianne Tidwell Caine, 62, passed away Saturday morning, October 21, 2017, at her son’s home in Pope.

Funeral services for Debbie were held on Wednesday, October 25, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. Interment followed at Forrest Memorial Park. Rev. Jim Scruggs officiated.

Debbie was born July 19, 1955 to the late Mathis Laverne Tidwell and Nina Marie Johnson Tidwell in Panola County.

Debbie was a homemaker during her lifetime and of the Pentecostal faith.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her precious memory include two sons, Shannon Caine (Katrina) of Batesville, and Brandy Caine Sr. (Jamie) of Courtland; half-brothers Victor Orton of Charleston, Mark Still and Randy Still, both of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Jessie Still of Honolulu, Hawaii.; five grandchildren, Courtney Childress, Parker Caine, Landon Caine, Bailey Caine, and Brandy Caine Jr.; two step-grandchildren, Hunter Lenard and Fisher Caine; three great-grandchildren, Carmen Jones, Carter Childress, and Kyle Jones.

In addition to her parents, Debbie is preceded in death by one half-sister, Tina Wisebeck.

Carnell D. McGill

BATESVILLE–Carnell D. McGill, 53, died at Panola Medical Center on October 20, 2017.

Mr. McGill was born on June 30, 1964 to John D. Rockerfeller McGill Sr. and Ethel Owens McGill of Batesville.

Cooley’s Mortuary has charge.

Isaac Morris Jr.

BATESVILLE–Isaac Morris Jr., 69, died at his residence on October 20, 2017.

Visitation will be Friday, October 27, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary. Family hour and wake will be from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 28, at 11 a.m. at Macedonia M.B. Church. Pastor Zannie Leland will officiate. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Morris was born May 24, 1948 to Ed Butler and Ruth Ella Morris Hamilton of Batesville. He was a retired machine operator at TN Gas Company and a member of Macedonia M.B. Church.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Patsy R. Murphree

Patsy R. Murphree, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

Funeral services for Patsy will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, at Pope Baptist Church with interment to follow at Bethel Cemetery.

Rev. Derrick Simmons will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 Friday evening at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.

Patsy was born April 11, 1944 to the late Leonard Standard and Willie Mae Shipp Standard in Panola County.

She was a homemaker during her lifetime. She enjoyed her time cooking for her family, traveling, and interior decorating. She was a member of Pope Baptist Church.

Those she leaves behind to cherish her precious memory include her husband of 33 years, Gayron Murphree of Enid; her daughter, Donna L Watts (Chris) of Friars Point; her son, Lee Darby of Phoenix, Ariz.; two brothers, Joe Standard of Enid, and Terry Standard of West Plains, Mo., and one grandchild, Tanner Darby.

In addition to her parents, Patsy is preceded in death by one brother, Lamar Standard.

Mary Pearl Robertson

Mary Pearl Robertson, age 76, passed away October 26, 2017, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN.

Funeral services for Mary Pearl will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 29, 2017 at Batesville First Baptist Church with visitation being held from 5:00 to 8:00 on Saturday evening at the church. Interment will be held at Forrest Memorial Park. Dr. David Ball, Dr. Tommy Snyder and Dr. Robert Self will officiate.

Mary Pearl was born April 2, 1941 to the late Dee Bowen Wilson and Floye Tidwell Wilson in Panola County, MS. She worked as an administrative assistant for Dr. Ball at Batesville Clinic for years. Mary Pearl was a kind and loving person. She always had a smile on her face and genuinely cared about people. She was a faithful and active member of Batesville First Baptist Church since 1963. She taught Sunday School for nearly 20 years, worked with the prison ministry, and Emmaus Walk. Mary Pearl was a blessing to many.

Those she leaves behind include her husband of 59 years, Roy Robertson of Batesville, her son; Johnny Robertson (Joy) of Kosciusko, 3 grandchildren; Leighton Stagg, Dustin Robertson Brandy Palmer, and 3 great grandchildren; Mary Madison Raines, Matt Raines, and Emily Robertson.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dawne Robertson Stagg.