Defendant found guilty but avoids fine for DUI, resisting arrest

By Ashley Crutcher

Officer Tommy Crutcher testified against Roddricus R. Robinson of 1023 Wells Ext., Courtlandl, leading to Batesville Municipal Court Judge Jay Westfaul finding Robinson guilty of DUI second and resisting arrest.

Officer Crutcher said he responded to an accident in Piggly Wiggly parking lot where Robinson struck another vehicle and stated to the driver of the other vehicle he would “flip out” if she called the police department.

Officer Crutcher testified as he was obtaining the second driver’s information Robinson came out of the store and stated he was leaving. Officer Crutcher informed Robinson he was in an accident and could not leave.

“I asked him for his license and proof of insurance and he told me he didn’t have insurance and that this wasn’t his vehicle and he wouldn’t look for proof of insurance. At this time I could smell a strong odor of intoxicating beverage,” said Officer Crutcher.

According to further testimony, Robinson then threatened to kill the second driver.

“Robinson became irate and it took three officers to physically take him into custody,” said Captain Clyde Estridge.

After being placed in the patrol vehicle, Robinson began to kick the windows. No damage was done, according to testimony.

Robinson was found guilty of DUI-refusal, driving while license suspended implied consent, and no proof of insurance. Robinson provided proof of insurance after the fact.

Judge Westfaul conducted a sentencing hearing and placed Robinson under the care of his, Aunt Lourella Strong, due to Robinson’s health and advised Strong to call the police department if he breaks the law.

Robinson was fined $2,466 which the judge suspended pending good behavior.

Andrew Knight of 1660 Bell Rd., Courtland was charged with simple possession of marijuana. Prosecuting attorney Ryan Revere and criminal defense attorney Preston Garrett agreed to have the charge non-adjudicated provided Knight passes drug screenings for the next six months. Knight was fined $443 due in 30 days.

Jessica Johnson of 211 Martin Ln., Ripley, failed to appear to answer charges for shoplifting a Mountain Dew, Hot Fries, and Purina dog food from Walmart and was found guilty after Judge Westfaul listened to testimony from a Walmart employee. Johnson faces a $1,146 fine to be paid in 30 days.

Florence Smith of 313 Willa St., Batesville, was charged with creating a nuisance. The charge was dismissed due to lack of prosecution after the affiant, John Robertson, failed to appear.

“He has dogs in his back yard and they bark too,” said Smith.

“Is there any way to keep the peace?” asked the judge.

“We’re working on it,” said Smith.

Desmond Hill of 6716 Curtis Rd., Batesville pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle and not guilty to speeding 74 MPH in a 55 MPH. Hill will return November 8 to go to trial for the speeding charge.

Ebonne S. Brown, 322-A Sherwood Dr. pleaded not guilty to possession of paraphernalia and stated the car wasn’t hers and she did not know the paraphernalia was inside the vehicle and also pleaded not guilty to speeding, stating the officer originally told her he pulled her over for going 60 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. The case will go to trial November 29.

Anthony Flowers of 4072 Curtis Rd., Batesville, failed to appear for a third time, according to court records, to answer charges of trespassing. A warrant has been issued for Flowers’ arrest.

George Mister of 330 Ford Rd., Batesville was charged with two counts of simple assault. The charges were dismissed due to lack of prosecution after the affiants, Sandra Cauthen and James Taylor, failed to appear.

Brittany Jackson of 584 Big Buck Ln., Batesville, failed to appear for a second time to answer charges for shoplifting from Walmart. Al Williams Bonding Company has been notified.

David Harrison of 1167 CR 107, Water Valley, was charged with shoplifting. The case is to be continued.

Phillip Burnworth II of 13-B CR 105, Oxford, was found guilty of speeding. He was set for a trial but arrived late, finding the judge had ruled him guilty in absentia.