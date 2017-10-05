Obituary

Cazarae Wilson

SARDIS–Cazarae Wilson, 21, passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital/NM.

The family will receive visitors during family visitation hours of 4 – 6 p.m., Friday, October 6, 2017, at St Peter’s M.B. Church in Sardis. A memorial program will be held immediately following the family hours.

A Home Going Celebration will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at St. Peter’s M.B. Church in Sardis with Pastor Odell Draper officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter’s cemetery in Sardis.

Mr. Wilson is survived by his mother, Vernessar Wilson of Sardis; his father, MacArthur Draper; one sister, Tonshay Ferrell of Courtland, and two brothers, MacArthur Draper Jr. and D’Fanso Draper, both of Sardis.

He was a 2015 graduate of South Panola High School.