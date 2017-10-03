Saturday festivals hold promise of something for everybody

By Rita Howell

It’s almost too much…the menus, the schedule of events and activities, the plethora of treats for the eyes, ears, nose and mouth. It’s fall, y’all, and time for festivals in Sardis and Batesville on Saturday.

Whether your passion is antique tractors, souped-up late model cars, pancakes, gourd birdhouses, basketball, or live music by talented local artists, you’ll have your chance to enjoy these and more.

Sardis

The Sardis Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the town’s Fall Festival along Main Street Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All day visitors can view the antique tractor show, and visit the jail house, the bounce house, the dunking booth, or have their face painted.

Activities include: cake walk at 9 a.m.; sack races at 10 a.m.; basketball tournament, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; best dressed pet contest, 11 a.m.; pie eating contest, noon; bake-off contest, 1 p.m.; skillet throw, 2 p.m.

For information about the festival, call 473-7681.

Batesville

In Batesville there’s the trifecta: pancake breakfast, open car show, arts and crafts fair, all within walking distance of the Square.

Batesville’s eighth annual Showoff on the Square event is open to all makes and models of autos and motorcycles. It’s sponsored by Batesville Main Street, the City of Batesville, The Mississippi Delta Street Rods, Hallmark Ford, Zaxby’s and Tri-State Auto Paint and Supply. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trophy presentation will be at 3 p.m. There will be $3,000 in cash prizes awarded.

Admission for spectators is free.

To get the day started, the Batesville Exchange Club will sponsor a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the Batesville Intermediate School cafeteria. Tickets are $5. Proceeds support Exchange programs to prevent child abuse.

Merea Ministries, which operates the local Christian Women’s Job Corps program, will sponsor an Arts and Crafts Fair in the Family Life Center at Batesville First Baptist Church, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thirty-three vendors have registered to participate, bringing an array of hand-crafted jewelry, woodwork, pottery, gift and home decor items. There will also by music by Steve McGregory, a silent auction with prints by Carol Roark, and a bake sale.

Arts and crafts vendors include: Mary and Martha home decor, Pleasant Grove Soaps, Southern Scribblers, Hillbilly Cedar Works, Folson Fun Bounce, Sweet Carolina Customs vinyl decals and design, Blings & Things jewelry, Gifted Hands silk flowers, Spirit Pipe Pottery, Teasdale Quilters, Sparrow’s Nest painted gourds, Crafty Creations nap pads and children’s clothes, Oh Too Cute Designs wooden letters and jewelry, Usborne Books, Lawn Furniture and yard games by Danny Jones, Pampered Chef, Rodan and Fields Skin Care, J&L Emporium accents for home and garden, Knives by Rayford Ables, Creations by Macy and seasonal gifts, Thirty One, Pink Zebra scented soy sprinkles, Felicia’s Butterflies (monarch chrysalises), Danielle Matthews’ distressed furniture and antler accessories, Key Originals wood crafts, Linda’s Fashion Accessories and Gifts, Shelly Dawne Painting, Beauty Control products, Plum Point Plunder bird houses and wood signs, Creekside Arts seasonal door hangers and Bee Blessed local honey.