Last 2 undefeated teams in AAA to meet tonight

Will Dickins

Tonight, North Delta travels to Indianola as the two unbeaten teams face off with both teams being the last AAA teams in the state to be undefeated.

The Green Wave are the underdogs looking to take down a team that is built for a championship run like they have for years. Most teams are intimidated before opening kickoff, but this Green Wave team is ready. Coach Mac Aldison says, “They are ready to play. They’re focused and feeling good, and I thought yesterday was the best practice we have had. I liked the way we looked yesterday.”

The focus of the Green Wave has not changed no matter who the opponent is across the field. That is that they have great attitude and effort playing fast, hard, and smart.

Coming off of another win, North Delta is ready to show their fans, parents, and viewers that they can compete with the Colonels who are destroying every opponent and scoring at least 35 points a game.

“Teams have found not much success at all against them. They have a very good coaching staff. Coach Nester, He has it and he understands it. We expect them to come out and pound the run against us and then adjust.”

With both teams looking to keep a zero in the loss column, this game has the feel of a big one. Coach Aldison expects Braxton Bailey to have a good game as well as Luke Noah offensively. “We also need Kaleb (Joyner) to have a big night as well.”

Tyler Holland, Cole Devazier, Luke Noah, Dalton Cook, and Chris Williamson stuck out to Coach Aldison after last week’s game. They hope to build on that effort this week.

With any underdog story no matter the severity of the difference in teams, it always starts with confidence and knowing that they can be beaten. As for this game, North Delta is not a bad underdog. They will not only go to Indianola to play a game but to win the game.

Do not miss the game. Go support the Green Wave in the 7 p.m. kickoff in Indianola.