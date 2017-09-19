Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

September 11

George Douglas Mister Jr., 339 Hughes St., Batesville, was charged with contemt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Gerald Demetric Harris, 4977 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Cortney Nicole Leland, 204 Everette St., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Recordis Jonta Bland, 993 Teasdale Rd., Enid, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, open container, no tag and no tag light. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Christopher Chase Pruett, 3623 Old Panola Rd., Batesville, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

September 12

Rex Morgan Babb, 4214 Hwy. 51 S., Senatobia, was charged with probation violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Marquita Lanay Young, 633 A Banger Rd., Sarah, has a hold.

LaShonda Rena Presley, 435 Warren St., Como, has a hold.

September 13

Everett Riley Mixon, 210 Georgia St., Batesville, was charged with DUI felony and domestic violence simple assault. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Derrick Vonta Moore, 413 Jones St., Crenshaw, was charged with robbery and petit larceny. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

Sandra Kay Blair, 605 Red Hill Ln., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to appear. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

September 14

Mario Antwon Dandridge, 712 Letha Wiley Rd., Sardis, was charged with public drunk and trespassing. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Kathy Diane Wiley, 137 CR 104, Oxford, was charged with contempt of court and failure to pay. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

James Caleb Oneal, 155 Banger Rd., Sarah, simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Kayla Marie Corbett, 275 Forrest Dr. N, Sardis, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Antonio Marsini Cox, 81 Walnut Rd., Sardis, was charged with petit larceny. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Halicia Rena Butler, 799 Belmont Rd. Apt. 6, Sardis, was charged with simple assault by threat. The case will be heard in Justice Court

William Alphonso Hentz Jr., 8419 Hwy. 35 S., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

September 15

Fredrick Glenn Phillips Jr., 20 Gator Rd., Oxford, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

James Jeffry Malsbary, 4407 I-20 Frontage Rd., Vicksburg, was charged with public drunk, disorderly conduct failure to comply, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, and simple assault to a police officer. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Gavin Coy Beard, 123 A Carlisle Rd., Courtland, was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Mikal Allan Wardlaw, 51 Lakewood Dr., Batesville, was charged with probation violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Houston Devonte Burdette, 4917 Curtis Rd., Batesville, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, firearm enhancement, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting arrest, felony failure to stop and also had a bench warrant.

Iline Antionette Robinson, 210 Fisher St., Batesville, was charged with malicious mischief. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Angela Denise Flowers, 1112 Jackson St., Bat6esville has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Bennie Nathaniel Irby, 206 Tubbs Rd. Apt. 19, Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct and petit larceny. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Kevin Devon Young, 272 Ridge Rd., Courtland, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Marcus Lorenzo Davis, 11 Courtney Village Court, Courtland, was charged with failure to yield to blue lights, no insurance, loud music, no driver’s license, open container and possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

September 16

William Andrew Anderson, 2173 Liberty Hill Rd., Courtland, was charged with grand larceny. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jarmarvis Alexander Banks, 1668 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, had his bond surrendered and was charged with felony bomb threat.

Trendarrian Marshawn Phillips, 264 Jones Rd. Ext., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply, resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Virgina Louise Toliver, 302 Greenhill Cir., Sardis, was charged with family disturbance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Marchello Munshun Mack, 330 Greenhill Cir., Sardis, was charged with family disturbance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Louis Wilson Jr., 2800 Chapeltown Rd., Courtland, was charged with DUI and driving on wrong side of road. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Terry Callicutt, 150 E. Carliee St., Sardis, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

September 17

Ronald Delane Ware, 71 Hardy Rd., Courtland, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuna in a motor vehicle, open container and no tag. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Laquita Rena Boyce, 106 Abe Chapel Rd., Como, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Kedran Shermaine Boothe, 1097 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, was arrested on a child-support lock-up order. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Alexis Danielle Patrick, 390 Shaker Dr., Senatobia, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and DUI other. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Lee Sante Williams, 105 Cedar Crest Cir., Batesville, was charged with domestic violence simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

September 18

James Douglas Willie, 2661 Old Hwy. 69, Tunica, is being detained for court. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.