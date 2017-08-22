Obituaires

Obituaries

William F. Burnett

William F. “Billy” Burnett Sr., age 81, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2017, at Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven.

Funeral services for Mr. Burnett were held Sunday, August 20 at First Baptist Church in Batesville. Interment was at Forrest Memorial Park.

Dr. Tommy Snyder and Rev. John Howell officiated.

Pallbearers were Luis Fernando Serna, Ivan DeJesus Duran, William Ernest Drake, Rusty Bouchillon, Van Boyd, Dr. Stephen Sullivan, Sgt. Casey Brinkley, Chris Burnett and Stephen “Bubba” Burnett. The Jamie Smith Sunday School Class will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Wells Funeral Home of Batesville had charge.

Billy was born October 19, 1935 to the late Malcolm D. Burnett and Jennie Kibler Burnett in Batesville. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

Billy was a lifelong general contractor. He has previously been a deacon for McIvor Baptist and First Baptist Churches while also serving as a Sunday School teacher.

He found great joy in his woodworks, while making custom furniture and cabinets for family members. Billy also enjoyed boating and fishing with his family. He took great pride in estimating construction projects. But most of all, he cherished spending time with his family.

Those he leaves behind to carry on his legacy, include his loving wife of 58 years, Hettie Bouchillon Burnett of Batesville; his children, William F. “Bill” Burnett Jr. (Renallda) and Lynn Burnett Brinkley (John) both of Batesville; his grandchildren, SSgt. John Shelby Brinkley Jr. (Angel), Sgt. Casey Ray Brinkley (Heather), Margaret Ruth “Maggie” Brinkley, William F. “Mac” Burnett III, Abbey Burnett Bridges (Bowen), and seven great grandchildren.

Memorial Contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 104 Panola Ave., Batesville, MS 38606 or Gideons International, Panola South Gideon Camp, P.O. Box 791, Batesville, MS 38606.

Sadie Landrum

BATESVILLE–Sadie Landrum, 90, passed away on Thursday, August 17, 2017 at her home.

She was born on December 28, 1926 to the late Ada Eunice Neal Campbell and Charlie W. Campbell.

A caregiver to the elderly and handicapped, she was a very caring and compassionate lady and a good listener.

There will be no funeral services. Dickins Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

Patricia Carol Orman

HARMONTOWN–Mrs. Patricia Carol Orman, 59, of Harmontown, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, at her home.

Mrs. Orman was born on May 26, 1958 in Shreveport, La. to Lavoyd “Casey” Luttrell and the late Nancy Lloyd Luttrell.

She worked for several years as a mortgage post closing agent. She was a lover of animals who enjoyed reading and having discussions with her son about any type of music.

She was a loving wife, mother and daughter who will be deeply missed.

Mrs. Orman is survived by her husband, Bobby Orman of Harmontown; two sons, William C. Orman of Horn Lake, and Michael Orman of Oxford; and her father, Lavoyd “Casey” Luttrell of Hernando.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Lloyd Luttrell.

A memorial service to honor her life will be held on Wednesday, August 23, at 2 p.m. in the Senatobia Chapel of Ray-Nowell Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends in the funeral home on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tunica Humane Society, 4500 Fox Island Rd, Tunica, MS 38676.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Senatobia Chapel is in charge of arrangements.