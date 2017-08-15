Courthouse A/C off Monday

By Rupert Howell

A decision made the previous week may have had an effect on Monday’s supervisor board meeting held in Batesville without the convenience of air conditioning.

A week earlier supervisors voted to change heat and air service contractors from Tri-Star to M & T Mechanical contractors after quotes from the companies put M & T proposal in positive light with annual savings of $1,600.

As of noon Monday courthouse employees were still sweltering, but repairmen were on the scene attempting to repair the problem.

A Sunday night power outage apparently affected the Batesville Courthouse’s cooling system and Emergency Management Coordinator Daniel Cole had fans placed about the building’s hallways in an attempt to keep occupants better than miserable.

A cloud cover helped but a full room of visitors at the supervisor meeting kept the room warm as business of the county was carried out for much of Monday morning. Other courthouse employees were suffering also.