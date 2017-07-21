Batesville actor has part in ‘Girls Trip’

By John Howell

Girls Trip, the Universal picture opening today about four college friends who travel to the New Orleans renew sisterhoods during the annual Essence Festival, includes a Batesville native who recalls first acting in a South Panola High School Leadership Class performing skits to mentor to younger students.

“We never did think anything of it,” said Drake Allen, a 2010 SPHS graduate, who know wonders himself what that seemingly insignificant fun activity in high school foreshadowed.

In Girls Trip, “I’m one of the male suitors; I’m one of the guys that Jada Pickett Smith tries to pick up,” Allen said, during a bar scene. Though it’s of short duration in the movie, the scene took two nights and half a day to capture to the satisfaction of the director.

When he learned the film was casting, he submitted his contact information and photo. “They called me to audition in New Orleans,” he said.

It was the fruit of a conversation he once had at Dilliards where he worked while attending Jackson State University. A man, who would later become his agent, “just walked up to me and asked me if I ever wanted to act in movies. He said I had the look for it,” Allen said.

He was at first reluctant, but then changed his mind and found success in advertisements and other small parts. He landed a part in the Chucky Mullins movie filmed last year in Jackson, the release of which now delayed because of studio financial problems.

In addition to Jada Pinkett Smith, Girls Trip characters are played by Regina Hall, Queen Latifah and Tiffany Haddish.

“I got to meet all the actors in the movie,” Allen said. “It was a lot of fun working with them.

Allen is the son of Tony and Angie Allen of Batesville. His older brother is Antonio Allen, and his younger brother is Tony Allen Jr.