Joe Nathan Dandridge

SOUTHAVEN- Joe Nathan Dandridge, 66, died at Methodist South in Memphis Thursday, June 22, 2017.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 1, at Pleasant Green Church in Sardis. Interment followed in Cistern Hill Cemetery in Como.

Henderson Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Dandridge was born June 18, 1951, in Como to the late Sherman Johnson and Jennie Bell Dandridge Hardin.