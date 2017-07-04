Batesville Reds offense keeps opponents in check

By Myra Bean and Brad Greer

J. P. Hudson opened North State Tournament play Thursday. The Batesville 7-year-baseball, 9-year-old baseball and 8-and-under softball played in their respective age divisions.

Batesville Reds 7’s 25, Greenville All Stars 10

The Batesville Reds offensive power held them in good stead as they downed Greenwood 25-10 in four innings. They followed up later that day with an 11-1 win over Southaven. Batesville earned a day off Friday and played Horn Lake Saturday in the quarterfinal. Due to early deadlines for the fourth of July holiday, the results of the rest of the tournament were not available at press time.

The teams were limited to seven runs maximum per inning. The Reds scored seven runs in both the first and second innings. Greenwood tied the game at seven in bottom of the first.

Batesville took a 14-8 lead into the top of the third after limiting Greenwood to one run in the second. The Reds’ defense kept up the tough work and limited Greenwood to one run in the third and fourth innings to secure the win.

Dawson Golden scored four runs on his four hits, including a double. Cohen Cole also had four runs on four singles. The rest of the team scored at least one run. Baelin McLemore did not score a run but each time he touched the bat generated a run. He had three RBIs on two singles and a groundout.

Reds 11, Southaven 1

Led by stellar defensive play and a big seven-run first inning, the Batesville seven year-old All-Stars moved on into the winner’s bracket of the Dizzy Dean State tournament Thursday with a 11-1 victory over Southaven.

Every batter in the Batesville lineup got at least one hit as the Reds added to their lead with three runs in the second for a 10-0 advantage.

Dawson Golden paced the offense with two singles and a run scored. Cohen Cole also chipped in with a pair of singles. Levi Land and Anson Bright both singled and scored two runs each.

Caige Griffin added a two-run double in the first while Easton Lightsey, Will Carpenter, Eli Goodson, John Brody Wilson, Kyson Jenkins and Baelin McLemore contributed with singles.

Southaven avoided the shutout with a run in the fourth.