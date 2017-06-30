SP hosts Grenada in 7-on-7

By Brad Greer

The South Panola Tigers continued summer workouts as they and Grenada took part in 7-on-7 drills Monday at Robert H. Dunlap Stadium.

Both teams went after each other in a spirted one hour session with each offense alternating possessions.

With Tiger quarterback Patrick Shegog taking the day off, rising sophomore Bowen Williams and freshman Anterio Draper took most of the snaps.

While there were numerous receptions reeled in for positive yardage, a few raised voices among the handful of spectators in attendance as Williams hooked up with Kanoda Lewis and John Railey on ‘touchdown’ strikes.

But perhaps the loudest ovation came when Rickey Farmer snatched a one-handed reception out of the air that resulted in positive yardage. Freshman Jordan Milton also had his number called on a few receptions.

The Tigers next 7-on-7 drill is scheduled for July 10 versus Lafaytte County, according to head coach Ricky Woods.

“We have had a great off season so far. The kids have come three days a week day and have really worked hard and we are very pleased with the effort they have shown,” said Woods.