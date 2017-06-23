BJH sweeps Lafayette

By Brad Greer

The Batesville Junior High Tigers concluded their summer league baseball season with a double header sweep over Lafayette County Tuesday in Oxford.

Briar Busby fired a five inning shutout as Batesville took game one 5-0 over the Commodores.

John Blockmon drove in two runs with a double and single while Wesley Wilson singled and drove in a run. Brock Ware also delivered an RBI. Busby surrendered three hits while striking out four and issuing three walks.

Batesville completed the sweep winning 6-4 in game two as Jordan Goforth, Trey Drumheller and Blockmon drove in one run each.

Goforth and Drumheller each singled with Tate Anderson and Blockmon adding doubles. Anderson picked up the pitching victory.

The two teams met Monday in Batesville with the Tigers salvaging a 6-6 tie in game one while Lafayette claimed a 5-4 victory in the nightcap.

Batesville took advantage of two Lafayette errors to tie the game at 6-6 in the fifth inning. Blockmon and Busby delivered singles in the frame while Wes Wilson reached on an error and later scored the tying run on Busby’s single.

Both teams scored two runs in the first before the Commodores surged ahead 6-2 in the fourth. Batesville cut the deficit in half in the bottom half of the frame as Busby singled to lead off before scoring on Matthew Turner sacrifice fly.

Blockmon and Busby paced Batesville with two singles. Eli Russell garnered a run in the first inning.

Lafayette County 5,

Batesville 4

Much like the previous game, the Commodores grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first before Batesville answered with two of their own in the bottom half. Both squads countered with two runs in the second. The Tigers put runners on first and third with one out but could not get the tying run home.

Drumheller, Wilson and John David Babb all singled in the defeat. Batesville ended the season sporting a 4-1-1 record.