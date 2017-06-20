Hotel guest leaves man without pants and money

By Rupert Howell

It was in the wee hours of Saturday morning that a man met a woman in a local convenience store and took her back to his room at a nearby hotel where he was staying according to Batesville Policeman Tommy Lindsey’s report.

“When he undressed to shower, she grabbed his pants and ran to her car and left,” the report continued.

The victim was able to get the tag number and later identified the assailant through the National Crime Information Center and advised BPD that he would sign charges on her.

According to the report a cell phone and $300 were in the stolen pants.

Another report of BPD Sergeant Richard Stonestreet stated someone ran over a mailbox and left the scene on Lakewood Drive.

A resident and his son reported hearing a loud noise and walked outside to investigate and noticed the mailbox had been run over. The mailbox was reportedly valued at $250.

BPD provides The Panolian with some weekend occurrence reports. Names and locations may sometimes be redacted, as was the case, in both reports this week.