Kidnapping conviction brings 15 year prison sentence

By John Howell

Richard Allen Westbrook, 35, 510 Banger Road, Sarah was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for the February 13 kidnapping of Melinda Milner.

Milner’s kidnapping was included in the last of four counts alleged in a March indictment by the Panola County Second Judicial District Grand Jury. In the first three counts of the indictment, Westbrook was alleged on February 13 to have broken into the home of Ronnie Irby, stolen a purse, cell phones and firearms belong to Milner and Irby, and kidnapped Irby as well.

Judge Smith Murphey during a plea day in the Panola County Courthouse in Batesville accepted Westbrook’s negotiated plea for the kidnapping. He was sentenced as an habitual offender without possibility of parole or early release, the judge’s sentencing order states. The first three counts of the indictment were remanded to the file.

Westbrook’s indictment cites previous convictions in Panola County, Greene County, GA, and Tate County for armed robbery, aggravated assault on a police officer, and burglary of a dwelling.

Attorney Michael Carr represented Westbrook; assistant District Attorney Jay Hale represented the state

Conviction for fondling

brings two years

The court also accepted a guilty plea from Erion Jermain Gleaton, Gleaton Road, Pope for fondling.

A grand jury meeting in September, 2016, indicted Gleaton for a December, 2013 fondling incident involving a child under the age of 16. Gleaton was sentenced to two years in prison followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

Gleaton was represented by attorney Tommy Defer of Water Valley; Hale represented the state. The judge order restitution of $1,000 to be paid to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund.

Out-of-state residents

plead guilty to fraud

Two Brooklyn, New York residents indicted in September, 2016 in connection with credit card fraud pled guilty to conspiracy. Xiaoxi Lin, 36 and Youren Lin, 26 were indicted for conspiracy and for using a credit card that belonged to another person to make purchases totaling $716.90 at Lowe’s on June 5, 2016.

The Lins were sentenced to time served, fines of $500 each, $200 to the District Attorney’s Fee and payment of $100 each to the Victim’s Compensation Fund.

Attorney David Walker represented the Lins; Hale represented the state.

Stalking, bond violation

convictions dismissed

In an appeal from Panola County Justice Court, convictions for stalking and bond violation against Thurstle Mullen, 7597 Dexter Run Circle, Cordova, TN, were dismissed.

The case arose from April, 2016 convictions in Justice Court Judge Mike Wilson’s court.

The language in Judge Murphey’s order included prohibition against either victim or defendant “… spreading on social media any information of any nature whatsoever regarding the other …”

In addition to the dismissal with prejudice of the stalking and bond convictions, Judge Murphey ordered, “that, the parties agree that no malicious prosecution civil matter shall be filed concerning the charges.”

Attorney Helen Kelly represented Mullen. Senatobia attorney Ginger Miller represented the county after Panola County Prosecuting Attorney Gaines Baker recused himself from the case, court documents state.