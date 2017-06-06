JP Hudson’s Guaranty Bank, Fiser Insurance claim 14U, 10U dogtag championships

By Myra Bean

J.P. Hudson Park held its annual Dogtag Tournament Saturday. Guaranty Bank held off a determined Total Comfort team to win the 14 and under softball championship 7-6. Another underdog, Batesville Vision Clinic won 11-10 in walk off over Ray Poole State Farm in 6 and under championship action.

In the 8 and under battle, Hallmark Ford took down Café Ole. League champion Fiser Insurance barely held off a last inning rally by South Panola Veterinary Hospital, 7-6.

Total Comfort came in as the underdog, having taken out the favored Whitten Insurance in the first game, 3-2, in 11 innings.

In baseball action, Batesville Vision defeated Hardy Drywall 18-5 for the championship.

14U Guaranty Bank 7,

Total Comfort 6

In the championship game, Guaranty Bank jumped out to a 4-0 lead in top of the first inning. Layla Davis, Lauren Renfroe, Brittany Johnson and Katie Grace Calvert scored runs. Getting hits were Joyner, double and Calvert, two RBI double, driving home Martin and Cooke, and Martin a single RBI to drive home Joyner. Cooke reached on an error. The Guaranty Bank team scored what turned out to be their last three runs in top of the second to take a 7-4 lead.

Total Comfort tied the game at 4 in bottom of the first. Gracie Tutor, Avery Seay, Gracie Burchfield and Jordan Heuser all scored a run. Getting hits in the first inning was Seay, double RBI to drive home Tutor, who had singled. Burchfield, who singled to get on base, scored on Jazlynn Jackson groundout to pitcher.

Alaina Self hit an RBI single to drive home Heuser for the tying run.

In the fifth and final inning, Total Comfort mounted a valiant offensive attack to threaten Guaranty. Seay and Burchfield scored and left the tying and winning runs on base. In the fifth, Johnson singled but was out on a Heuser fielder’s choice. Self and McKay Herron both singled to get on base and were left when the last batter struck out.

10U Fiser Insurance 7,

SP Veterinary Hospital 6

Fiser Insurance was getting along satisfactorily scattering hits throughout the game. However, SP Vet Hospital rallied from a 3-0 deficit going into the bottom of the second, scattering some runs of their own to challenge the league leader.

Fiser scored three runs in top of the second by Salem Hawkins, Baleigh Cote and Camryn McGovern. Hawkins and Cote singled and came home on a bases clearing triple by McGovern. McGovern scored on a single RBI by Tiora Doyle.

SP Vet answered in bottom of the second. Three tripled and scored on a 10 single RBI to cut the lead 3-1.

Kori cox hit a solo homerun in top of the third for a Fiser 4-1 lead.

SP Vet’s Anna Dover scored on a triple RBI by Alexis Fowler after singling to get on base to cut the lead 4-2 in bottom of the third. SP Vet added a third run in bottom of the fourth on Malarie Tisdale’s single RBI to drive home Braylee Martin who had singled to get on base.

In top of the fifth, Fiser added three more runs to pull away 7-3. Callee Grace Burkes got on base with a double and scored on Cox’s triple RBI. Cox and Harleigh Matthews scored on Hawkins’ two RBI triple. Matthews doubled to get on base.

SP Vet was not finished and put up three runs of its own. The tying run was out at home plate to end the game.

Anna Dover got to second on an error and Martin reached on an error with two outs, which scored Dover. Madison Fondren singled. Cook reached on an error driving home Fondren but was out going home.