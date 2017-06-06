Batesville Dentistry wins 11-12 dogtag title

By Brad Greer

Bragging rights were on the line as the annual ‘Battle for the Dog Tag’ Tournament was held at J.P. Hudson Park Saturday.

In the 11-and-12-year-old baseball division, it was Batesville Dentistry (Dr. Hodge) capturing the championship with a 13-8 victory over JV Systems.

Batesville Dentistry, who advanced to the title game with a 15-0 win over GreenPoint Ag earlier in the day, got a double and two singles from Janario Humphery and a pair of singles from Ethan Payton to garner the victory.

Mitch Mitchell and Ridge Aldison scored three runs each while Humphery and Payton crossed the plate twice. Makenzie Cook drove in a run with an RBI triple as part of a six-run fourth inning outburst for Batesville Dentistry.

Xavier McFadden singled and drove in two runs while Aldison and Grayson Alford registered singles. Xander Edwards also added a run in the sixth.

Cohen Montgomery paced JV Systems with an inside-the-park grand slam home run in the second. Lawson Wolfe added a triple and single while Blake Dougles chipped in with a double and single.

Ethan Jeffcoat and J.R. Taylor supplied two singles with Will Massey and Hunter Burrus added a single each.

JV Systems reached the championship game with a 10-3 win over Kizer Flooring.

In the opening game of the day, Kizer downed NAPA 7-4 thanks in part to five runs in the fifth inning. Mack Boyette paced Kizer with two triples and a single. Trace Williams added two doubles and a single in the wining effort.

Tim Anderson, Z’kilan Smith, Robert Smith III and Stiles Rowland garnered singles.

NAPA scored all of their runs in the first inning. Dillon Phelps and Conner Wall delivered singles. Daries ‘Man Man’ Bramlett added a single in the second inning.

Editor’s Note: More game stories and championship photos will bei n Friday’s edition.