Obituaries

Carl Doug Bowles

SLEDGE–Carl “Doug” Bowles, 61, died Wednesday morning May 24,

2017 at his son’s residence in Cleveland. A graveside service was held Saturday, May 27 at Peach Creek Cemetery. Kimbro Funeral Home had charge.

Mr. Bowles was a sheet metal worker and an avid gardner. He was the son of the late Alvis and Mattie Bowles.

Ruby Wilson

SARDIS–Mrs. Ruby Wilson, 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, at her home.

Mrs. Wilson, a retired factory worker, was born on June 17, 1943 in Lambert, to the late Mallie Woods Kennedy and Henry Earl Kennedy.

A longtime member of Peach Creek Baptist Church, she is fondly remembered by her family as a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who never met a stranger, and enjoyed her years of raising cattle with her husband.

Mrs. Wilson is survived by her husband of 49 years, Glenn Wilson; one son, Archie Wilson (Lori); one brother, Jack Kennedy, all of Sardis; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Alton Kennedy and Albert H. Kennedy; her daughter-in-law, Kathy Wilson; and her parents.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 27 at Peach Creek Baptist Church. Interment was in Peach Creek Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Peach Creek Cemetery Fund or to Pleasant Grove Volunteer Fire Department.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home – Sardis Chapel had charge of arrangements.