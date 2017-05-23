BPD arrests teen on kidnapping charge

By John Howell

Batesville police charged a man arrested at Springfest Friday night with kidnapping after an 18-year-old victim signed an affidavit against him.

Kwincy Quarles, 19, was charged with kidnapping and simple assault after his victim contacted a BPD officer on the Public Square.

The victim told BPD Lt. Billy Sossaman that Quarles threatened him with bodily harm and forced him to get into a vehicle to go with him to Panola Apartments to get a game controller, according to Sossoman’s report.

“Nobody was home at the apartments and (victim’s name redacted throughout the report) states that Quarles is mad at him and Quarles punches him,” the report continues.

“(Victim) states that they go to the square to look for the people that live in the apartment. (Victim) states that he saw the police there and advised them he was being kidnapped,” Sossoman states.

The BPD lieutenant states that he took Quarles into custody from BPD Capt. Clyde Estridge and took him to the police department where Quarles was questioned by detective Sgt. Jeremiah Brown.

Another police report from Springfest activity alleges a weapons law violation against Terron Damontray Hardin.

On Saturday night BPD Lt. Ruby Myers’ was alerted by a private security officer about a man at 108 Public Square who had a handgun in his possession.

“On arrival, I saw Capt. Estridge talking with the subject,” Myers’ report states. “Captain had the weapon that was taken off Hardin. I looked at the hand gun and saw it was a Powerline Daisy 426 BB gun,” she states.

Hardin told officers that he carries the gun on him. He was arrested and transported to the Panola County jail.