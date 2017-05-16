Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

May 8

Scottoria Reshay Robinson, 411 Willard Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tyrone Nion Whitten, 117 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Dominique Alazuwon Patterson, 318 Panola Ave., Batesville, was charged with public drunk and open container. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Mario Cortez Key, 244 Van Voris St., Batesville, was charged with driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana and speeding. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

May 9

Christopher Wesley McCollum, 2518 Belmont Rd., Sardis, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Cody Matthew Cole, 5141 Robertson Gin Rd., Hernando, was charged with aggravated domestic violence. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Walter Laron Towns, 708 Heafner Rd., Batesville, has a child support hold for Tallahatchie County. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Kenneth John MoMillian, 28 McNeally Rd., Courtland, was sentenced to six years for possession of marijuana.

McHeal Leon Williams, 28341 Hwy. 35 S, Sardis, had his bond revoked. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Larry Noble Rhynes, 113 CR 434, Oxford, had his bond revoked. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Derrick Dewayne Gentry, 1691 Wilson Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple domestic. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

William Berrner Gant, 215 Pearl St., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Nicholas Martin Roebuck, 299 Pecan St., Pope, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended and improper equipment. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

May 10

Morris Eugene Banton, 281187 Hwy. 6 E, Batesville, was charged with contempt of court, driving under the influence-other, improper equipment, no driver’s license, no insurance, reckless driving, felony fleeing, disregard for traffic device, resisting arrest, malicious mischief and has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice and Circuit Courts.

Deon Christopher Pryor, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, was charged with a probation violation.

Cory Antonio Nelson, 328 Green Hill Cir., Sardis, was charged with a probation violation.

Erich Thomas Jones, 11255 Hwy. 315, Sardis, was charged with possession of paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Billy Carlton Smith III, 103 Tallana Rd., Charleston, was charged with driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Justin Wade Ware, 1310 A. Quitman Ave, Crowder, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

May 11

Calvin Lee Conner, 111 George Thomas Lane, Batesville, was charged with contempt of court-failure to pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Clauzel Moore, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, was charged with grand larceny burglary and was sentenced to 10 years by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Marquita Shenell Cauthen, 231 Van Voris St., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct-failure to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Dundrygus Martinzez Henderson, 872 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, was charged with robbery and was sent to serve seven years by the MDOC.

Randy Wayne Leverette, 536 S Old Hwy. Rd., Crenshaw, was charged with drug court violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Kabreja Kearriel Wortham, 229 Atkins St., Sardis, was charged with murder. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Don Henry Mayo, 105 Terry Ave., Crenshaw, was charged with domestic violence-simple. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

Julius Black, 3454 North 57th St., Milwaukee, has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Tyler Jamiah Willie, 102 Martinez St., Batesville, has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Michelle Lynn Johnson, 724 River Rd., Sardis, was charged with domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Meridith Megan Murray, 24 Pear Tree Lane, Taylor, was charged with driving under the influence-other. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

May 12

Joseph Frank Lenard, 604 Rowles Rd., Como, was charged with petit larceny and malicious mischief. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Opal Winters, 28187 Hwy. East, Sardis, has a hold for Lafayette County.

Phillip Rea Moore, 360 Camille St., Sardis, was charged with probation violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Gregory Dewayne Reados, 12527 Charlie Pride Hwy., Sledge, was charged with stalking. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Adonijah Fitzgerald Tabor, 8492 Hwy. 35 S, Batesville, was charged with no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Meanna Lashalia Turner, 715 Market St., Water Valley, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Christopher Jaymal Whitten, 117 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Mykevian Quinton Bobo, 214 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court-failure to pay and falsely identifying information. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Galvan Carlos Garcia, 163 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with open container, possession of marijuana and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

May 13

Ocxavious Marquese Poole, 807 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Dexter Derell Turner, 33 Earnestine Rd., Sardis, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Shakilo O’Neil Stanford, 207 Pettit St., Batesville, was charged with driving while license suspended and implied consent. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Roger Contrell Armstrong, 705 West St., Crenshaw, was charged with switched tags and no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

May 14

Eric Levonta Booker, 289-D Ruby Rd., Courtland, was charged with contempt of court, no insurance and speeding. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tawanda Nicole Curry, 275 Levi Dr., Crenshaw, has a hold. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

Landon Austin Wilson, 10690 Lake Springs Rd., Lake Cormorant, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Dorothy Ann Robertson, 105 Compress East, Como, was charged with probation violation.

May 15

Lillian Samantha Kennedy, 46 Mount Pleasant Rd., Red Banks, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.