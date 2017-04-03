Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

March 27

Mark Anthony Davison, 249 Mt. Level Rd., Sardis, was charged with two counts of molesting and attempted sexual battery. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Nicole Curry Flowers, 200 Fisher St., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

James Carlton Hudson, 341 Harris Rd., Sardis, was charged with careless driving, driving while license suspended and no insurance. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Shakiema Lakeela Smith, 1 Ramsey Circle, Sardis, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Darren Ross Davis, 907 W. Robert St., Hammond, La., was charged with DUI refusal. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Conteris Montrell Lockette, 504 Warren St., Como, was charged with the disturbance of a family. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

March 28

Ruby Latrice Reen, 4251 A Nash Rd., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Rebecca Lee Mayer, 1216 Terza Rd., Batesville, was charged with no seat belt, expired tag, no insurance, and suspended license. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Michael Tremain Rayford, 409 Willa, Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Candice Rochelle Johnson, 1225 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Michael Justin Norwood, 1062-A Waldrup Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Michael Antravious Simmons, 42 Green Briar Circle, Courtland, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

March 29

Jess Allen Correia, 158 West Dale Dr., Pope, has a hold.

Nina Denise Ragorn, 2117 Hughes Rd., Courtland, has a writ to hold. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Dennis Brown, 47 Willow Rd., Sardis, was charged with petit larceny, contempt of court. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

March 30

Marlon Winfield, 218 Broadway St., was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Casey Marie Gross, No Address, was charged with two counts of simple assault and stalking. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Christopher Darrell Richardson, 4333 Lyles Rd., Senatobia, was charged with burglary of church and petit larceny. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Aqadrius LaKonta Harris, 1288 Firetower Rd., Crenshaw, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Cedric Dewayne Renix, 408 Dewberry, Sardis, has a hold for Talahatchie County.

Michael Leon Williams, 28341 Hwy. 35 South, Sardis, was charged with a parole violation. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

March 31

Katherine Lynn Brewer, 2172 Brewer Rd., Batesville, has a writ. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Freddie Wayne McClanahan, 1708 CR 10, Tillatobia, was charged with possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Wanda Jo McClanahan, 1708 CR 10, Tillatobia, was charged with possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Charles Edward Handy Jr., 216 Jones St., Crenshaw, was charged with disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct. resisting arrest. The case will be heard in Crenshaw Municipal Court.

Jamie Harris Butler, 446 Pope Water Valley Rd., Pope, was charged with driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Antonio Lewis Toliver, 200 Calvary St., was charged with driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Carry Donnell Brown, 313 Booth St., was charged with open container. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Dennis Luren Tribble, 744 Rockhill Rd., Sardis, was charged with no driver’s license. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Jessie B. Smith, 956 Lawrence Brothers Rd., was charged with DUI first. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Otis Black, 509 Warren St., Como, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

April 1

Kentrell Tawan Wiley, 311 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, was charged with DUI first, reckless driving and no insurance. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

China Calachie White, 1475 Hadorn Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court, speeding, no insurance, resisting arrest, failure to comply with an officer and no child restraint.

Ricky Lee Darby, 205 Garson St., was charged with driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Justin Lewis Cooper, 10556 Eureka Rd., Courtland, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tommy Lee Wright, 139 A Todd Rd., Batesville, was charged with threatening phone calls and stalking. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Ashley Jeanette Morris, 654 Morris Lane, was charged with public drunk. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Taylor Faith Buford, 654 Morris Lane, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Andrew Maxwell Cosby, 80 Robert Cosby Ext., Courtland, was charged with public profanity. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

April 2

Gerald Barnes Wallace, 110 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, was charged with driving while license suspended and speeding. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Ervin Jerald Young, 766 Mallard Point Rd., was charged with public drunk and disturbing the peace. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jessie Adlofe Pegues, 115 Everett St., was charged with no proof of insurance, driving while license suspended and speeding. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Antonio Cortez Harris, 206 Tubbs Rd., was charged with carless driving, no tag, no insurance and resisting arrest. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

April 3

Adam Gallat Corley, 5072 Lincoln Rd. Ext., Hattiesburg, has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.