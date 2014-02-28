Archeologists enthusiastic about Batesville mounds 2/28/2014

Archeologists enthusiastic about Batesville mounds





By Rupert Howell

Several city officials including public works director Teddy Austin met with archeologists from the Mississippi’s Department of Archives and History Thursday and received instruction on clearing and maintaining the ares around the Batesville Mounds site on Highway 35N across from the Harmon Industrial Complex.

Chief Archeologist with MDAH Pamela Lieb has voiced enthusiasm about the site local native American historical site and said Thursday, “My money is on this being the most visited (mounds) site in the state.”

She had previously made mention of the proximity of the site with I-55 and the University of Mississippi as well as other highly visited spots nearby.

Last month state and federal highway officials along with representatives of MDAH met at the site and approved a pullover that would allow motorists to pull over on Highway 35 and view the site visible from the the highway.

Since then, Austin and his city crews have taken down small trees and underbrush near the largest of the mounds so that it is visible from the roadway.

During Thursday’s visit local historian Johnny Nelson and alderman Bill Dugger gave Lieb and another MDAH archeologist, Susan Olin, a tour of the entire site on the recently acquired city property including the “south village” site and Oxbow.

Nelson said the visit was also used to inform the archeologist of future needs for grants for future excavations, and development.

A project last summer allows $800,000 in Transportation Enhancement Grant funds to be used to place markers at significant mound sites throughout the state where its earliest inhabitants left records in large, sculptured earthworks.

Panola Industrial Development Authority bought the site in 1980 as part of the what would become the the W.M.Harmon Industrial Complex. That authority voted in January to deed the site to the city.

While signage and a pullover are the first steps being taken, Lieb indicated to the group Thursday that dealing with a railway crossing, tracks run parallel to the property and Highway 35, would be an obvious next step.

City representatives other than Austin at the Mounds were Dugger, were aldermen Stan Harrison, Teddy Morrow and Mayor Jerry Autrey.

