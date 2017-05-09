Obituaries

Margaret Marie Scruggs Mahan

BATESVILLE–Margaret Marie Scruggs Mahan, 88, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at Senatobia Health and Rehab.

She was born September 13, 1928 in Batesville to the late Buena Vista Still Scruggs and the late James Thomas Scruggs.

She was a member of First United Pentecostal Church of Batesville. She enjoyed music and playing bingo.

A very compassionate person, who loved life, she never met a stranger, loved everybody she met and was especially devoted to her family.

Mrs. Mahan leaves behind her loving family, which includes two daughters, Clara Jane Robertson (Butch) of Southaven, and Marie Jean Dunlap (Don) of Florence, Ky.; three sons, Alvis Lee Mahan (Kelly) of Arkabutla, Carl Eujean Mahan of Looxahoma, and Jackie Carroll Mahan of Hot Springs, Ark.; two sisters, Sallie J. Rikard (W.T.) and Gladys Jean Sparks (William); seven grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, A.B. Mahan; one daughter, Betty Jane Mahan, and four brothers, Jesse Lee Scruggs, William Thomas Scruggs, Charles Edward Scruggs, Robert Lynn Scruggs, and James Robert Scruggs.

Funeral services were held May 6 at Dickins Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was in Cold Springs Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Senatobia Health and Rehab, 402 Getwell Dr., Senatobia, MS 38668.

Rosa Marie Rutherford Burns

BATESVILLE–Mrs. Rosa Marie Rutherford Burns, 81, of Tupelo, formerly of Batesville, died Thursday, May 4, 2017 in Tupelo.

Mrs. Burns was born March 16, 1936 in Memphis to the late Mertice Linda Brooks Rutherford and Alma Alexander Rutherford. She was a member of Pilgrims Rest Baptist Church.

Funeral services were Monday, May 8 at Dickins Funeral Home with Rev. Ben Elliott officiating. Interment was in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Eugene W. Crouch

BATESVILLE–Eugene “Gene” W. Crouch, 98, of Batesville passed away on Friday, April 28, 2017, at his home.

Mr. Crouch, a retired contractor and cattleman, was born on September 27, 1918 in Batesville to the late James Monroe Crouch and Edna Bankston Crouch.

He was a lifelong member of Pisgah Methodist Church and served on the board of Farm Bureau for many years. He loved the outdoors and gardening.

Mr. Crouch leaves behind his loving family which includes his daughters, Patricia C. Prince, Barbara C. Pound, and Brenda C. Brown; one sister, Lucile C. Inman; five grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and six great- great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Clarene Crouch; one sister, three brothers, two grandchildren, and his parents.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 2, in the chapel of Dickins Funeral Home, who had charge of arrangements. Burial was in Pisgah Cemetery.

James David Land

SENATOBIA–Mr. James David Land, 84, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch.

Mr. Land was born at home in Louisville on March 28, 1933 to the late Bessie Green Land and Edwin Garner Land.

In his early years, he attended Winston County Schools before attending Mississippi State University where he earned his bachelor of science in agriculture. While at MSU, he lettered in the Scabbard and Blade Rifle Team. Mr. Land served in the Army Reserves with two years being served as a First Lieutenant in Infantry on active duty. After his term of military service, he returned to Mississippi State where he earned his Master’s Degree in Entomology which was followed by his attendance at Auburn University where he earned his Ph.D. in Entomology.

Mr. Land served as a professor at Mississippi State University before working in the private industry in research and development for agricultural chemicals. After his retirement, he became a consultant in the chemical industry.

Mr. Land was a very accomplished artist whose art works have been displayed in various locations throughout the state of Mississippi, and he was a founding member of the Delta Artist Association.

He served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church in Greenville and First Baptist Church in Senatobia. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and lover of nature.

Mr. Land leaves behind his loving family which includes his wife of 59 years, Harriett Land of Senatobia; two daughters, Julie Pasterchick (Steve) of Hernando and Lori Schumann (Terrell) of Senatobia; his sister, Dorothy Wiggs of Montgomery, Texas; his brother, Dr. Robert T. Land of Henderson, Nev.; five grandchildren, Stephen Land Pasterchick, James Connor Alexander, Emily Pasterchick Van Voorhis, Olivia Morgan, and Anna Kate Alexander; and one great-grandson, Hugh Morgan. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Edwin Garner Land, Jr. and Harold Land.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. in the First Baptist Church in Senatobia with Rev. Alan Winstead and Rev. Chris Williams officiating. Interment will take place on Tuesday at 12 p.m. in Oakwood Cemetery in Tunica.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mississippi State University Alumni Association, 1 Hunter Henry Blvd., Mississippi State, MS 39762 or to First Baptist Church, 317 S. Ward St., Senatobia, MS 38668.

Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Lena Toliver Mitchell

WATER VALLEY–Lena Toliver Mitchell, 67, died May 2, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi.

She was born in Water Valley to the late John Toliver and Clister Morgan Toliver, and had worked at Big Yank and later at North MS Regional Center. She was a member of Bayston Chapel Church.

Funeral services were May 6 at Bayson Chapel Church with Rev. Amos Sims officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.