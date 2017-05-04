Warrants issued for absent city court defendants

By Ashley Crutcher

Multiple people failed to appear to answer charges during Wednesday’s session of Batesville Municipal Court as Judge Jay Westfaul issued warrants for their arrest.

Antonio Harris of 126 Field St., Batesville, was close to being held in contempt of court due to what Judge Westfaul referred to as a bad attitude.

Harris pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest after he was stopped by Batesville Police officers for no tag. He was given a citation for no tag and no insurance.

After being released, Harris sped off and officers pursued him for reckless driving, according to video footage and testimony from Officer Zach White.

Harris was given a $328 fine which is due in 30 days and was sentenced to serve 6 months in jail. Judge Westfaul suspended the sentence and has placed Harris on probation for two years.

“Your attitude escalates things and your attitude towards police officers made things worse,” said Judge Westfaul.

Jeremy Patterson of 318 Panola, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to possession of paraphernalia and no proof of insurance.

Patterson pleaded guilty to other charges of running a stop sign, driving while license suspended and expired tag and was fined $789.

According to Officer White, Patterson was found with a vacumme sealer with traces of marijuana on it. “I bought it from a yard sale to separate my food,” said Patterson.

“I left it at a hotel and went and got it back later.”

Judge Westfaul found Patterson guilty of possession of paraphernalia, but dismissed the no proof of insurance charge after Patterson provided his insurance papers, which he did not have with him during the

William P. Brasher Jr. of 102 Potts St., Batesville, pleaded his innocence to the charges of no seatbelt, helmet or proof of insurance after he was stopped on a fourwheeler.

“I can’t purchase a tag or insurance for an off road vehicle and they are not equiped with seatbelt,” said Brasher.

“I believe most cases like this are considered improper equipment, because you were driving on the road and the fourwheelers don’t have blinkers or anything like that.

According to state laws, all vehicles must have insurance and tags fixed to the vehicle,” said Westfaul.

The charges were ammended to improper equipment and Brasher was alloted 30 days to pay the $155 fine.

China White of 1475 Hadorn Rd., Batesville, was found guilty of disorderly conduct failure to comply, providing false information and resisting arrest after pleading not guilty to the charges and failing to appear to stand trial. White will be faced with a $1,622 fine.

Willie Lee Andrew Reeves of 4653 Curtis Rd., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for possession of paraphernalia. The judge issued a warrant for his arrest.

Latanya G. Wright of 1913 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana and driving 58 miles per hour (mph) in a 40 mph zone. Wright has 30 days to pay the $594 fine.

Jeffrey S. Morris of 485 Morris Lane, Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for possession of marijuana in a vehicle, no driver’s license and improper equipment. A warrant has been issured for his arrest.

Kacey Covington of 170 Dees Rd., Enid, pleaded guilty to simple possession of marijuana. Covington has until June 2 to pay the fine of $443.

Tony C. Rudd of 2543 Baker Rd., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for an open container. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Rudd also has old unpaid fines in the amount of $1,146.

Nash Lester of 1056 Ellis Rd., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for an open container. A warrant has been issued for Lester’s arrest.

Leon Ross Jr. of 211 W. Deaton St., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for malicious mischief and theft of utilities.

According to court reports, this is Ross’ third time failing to appear. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

George Campbell of 200 Hwy. 51 N., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges for telephone harassment. Fox Bonding Company has been notified.

Gregory L. Taylor of 171 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, pleaded not guilty to malicious mischief. The affiant, Sharon Taylor, Taylor’s wife, failed to appear to prosecute.

According to Taylor, his wife no longer wishes to pursue the charges. Judge Westfaul has ordered Taylor and his wife to return next week so that the case can be continued.

Jake Lacey of 2181 Deer Creek, Byhalia, failed to appear to answer charges for disorderly conduct. Al Williams Bonding company has been notified.

Tanisha R. Strong of 107 Cedar Crest, Batesville, pleaded guilty to false information and has old fines from July 2014. Strong has 30 days to pay the fines in the amount of $1,134.

Shaneque S. Robinson of 326 Hays St., Batesville, failed to appear to answer charges of simple assault. The case is to be continued next Wednesday.

Shaniquaw Towns of 201-B Leonard St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to simple assault and faced a $647 fine. Towns pleaded not guilty to two counts of simple assault which is set to go to trial next Wednesday.

Mary R. Burgess of 201 Leonard St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple assault. The case was dismissed as the affiant, Arriana Pounders, failed to appear.

Lashayla Burgess of 201-B Leonard St., Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be continued next Wednesday.

Donna Robinson of 326 Hays St., Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be continued next Wednesday.

Lee A. Robertson of 63 CR 105, Oxford, is being held at the Lafayette County Jail after pleading guilty to three counts of shoplifting. Robertson has 30 days to pay the $3,438 fine.

Dereck Carlisle, No Address, had his case referred back to Municipal Court by the Circuit Court. Carlisle pleaded guilty to two counts of petit larceny and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

“It’s better than a felony, right?,” asked Judge Westfaul. “No doubt. Sorry ‘bout this Batesville,” said Carlisle. He has been allotted 30 days to pay the fine in the amount of $1,379.

Antonio Childs of 4975 State Rd., Memphis, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. The case has been bound over to the grand jury.