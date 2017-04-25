Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

April 17

Harvey Corderell Flowers, 98 Will Stewart Rd., Batesville, was charged with failure to yield for police, reckless driving and running a stop sign. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Davell Johnson, 900 Williams St. Apt. 82, Brookhaven, was charged with simple possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Craig Harris, 121 Fogg Rd., Batesville, was charged with domestic violence-simple assault, open container and two counts of disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Edward Eugene Woodall III, 706 Fourth St., N., Amory, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana-less than an ounce, firearm possession enhancement penalty. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

April 18

Elbert Muldrew Ray III, 128 North Park, Sturgis, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Eugene Kyle Wilson, 13 CR 395, Water Valley, was charged with two counts of contempt opf court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

George Lee Todd, 128 Patton Lane, Batesville, is being held for Prentiss County. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Wanda Lynn Jones, 1537 Crouch Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Stacy Nicole Fox, 107 MLK Dr. 4-E, Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Ladarius Tywan Jones, 3113 A Seven Road, Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

April 19

Jermaine William, 597 Bill Wallace Rd., Sardis, was charged with two counts of unpaid child support. The case will be heard in Chancery Court.

Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, 102 Dora St., Batesville, was charged with public drunk and shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Cedric Cornell Willingham, 1817 Springport Rd., Sardis, was charged with driving while license suspended and no headlights. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Quinterrius Tyqwan Reeves, 1053 Hawkins Rd., Courtland, was charged with burglary and grand larceny. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Marcus Covon Stokes, 1917 Benton St. Apt. A, Granite City, Ill., was arrested on a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

April 20

Galla Smith, 304 Green Hill Cir., Sardis, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Kevin Nicholas Bruce, 3424 Pocahontas Ext., Sardis, was charged with simple assault by threat. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Walter LaKendrick Thomas, 918 Leegennely Rd., Como, was charged with aggravated domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Shaniquaw Sherell Towns, 201 Leonard St., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply and simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Mary Ruth Burgess, 201 Lennard St., Batesville, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Tanisha Rochell Strong, 107 Cedar Crest Cir., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court and providing false information. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Lee Anthony Robertson, CR105 #63, Oxford, was charged with two counts of shoplifting and has a hold for Oxford PD. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Forest Arthur Goldberg, 512 Ross Ave., West Memphis, Ark. was charged with discharging a firearm in the city. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Gregory Leon Taylor, 171 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, was charged with contempt of court and malicious mischief. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

April 21

Amy Oneal Shaw, 1515 Patton Lane, Batesville, was charged with disturbance of a family and has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Thomas Edward Smith, 1515 Patton Lane, Batesville, was charged with disturbance of a family. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Kimberly White, 929 Abe Chapel Rd., Como, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The case will be heard in Como Municipal Court.

Everett Riley Mixon, 210 Georgia St., Batesville, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply and has a hold. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Samuel Larrimore Brady, 128 Hartfield Dr., Madison, was charged with DUI refusal, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Joshua Allen Floyd, 808 Third St., Marks, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay, driving while license suspended, no insurance and improper equipment. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Marcus Kentrell Loveberry, 206 Connie Ross Rd., Como, has a hold for Tate County.

April 23

Demetrice Kentrell Rodgers, 8045 Rifle Range Rd., Coldwater, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Terry Terrance Dodd, 934 A Plum Point Rd., Pope, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Devin Lonzo Draper, 91-A Elbert Smith Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court failure to pay. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Ricky Cal Willingham Jr., 134 Jackson St., Batesville, was charged with driving while license suspended. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Kevontize Devon Wilburn, 1018 Smart Rd., Como, was charged with disorderly conduct failure to comply. The case will be heard in Justice and Circuit Courts.

Tracy Eugene Wilbourn, 1018 Smart Rd., Como, was charged with resisting arrest and felony fleeing. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Kayla Marie Corbett, 275 Forrest St., Sardis, was charged with possession of paraphernalia. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Anthony West, No Address, was charged with disorderly conduct. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.