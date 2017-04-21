Tiger baseball playoffs started

By Brad Greer

A brief but heavy downpour put an end to South Panola’s regular season baseball finale’ Tuesday afternoon at Lafayette County.

The two teams did however manage to squeeze in the junior varsity contest before the rains came as the game ended in a 1-1 tie after four innings of play.

South Panola trailed 1-0 before pushing across an unearned run in the fourth as Hunter Hudson delivered a sacrifice fly to score Brandon Phelps who reached on an error to lead off the frame.

Dawson Griffin provided two singles for the Tigers while Caleb White added a single. Bowen Williams and Wes Morgan pitched two innings apiece for the Tigers. Caleb Lantern added a stolen base in a pinch-running role

South Panola hosted Southaven last night for game one of the North 6A State playoffs. Game two, weather permitting, switches to Southaven tonight.