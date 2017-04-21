SP Lady FP Tigers falter in district as season nears end

By Myra Bean

South Panola Lady Tigers ended up the third seed in Region 1-6A district 2 after back-back-to-back losses to Hernando 15-2 Tuesday and Tupelo 1-0 Wednesday.

The Lady Tigers will play Northwest Rankin in the play-in games starting today at home at 5 p.m. Tomorrow, South Panola will travel to take on Northwest Rankin in games two and three, if necessary, starting at 1 p.m.

Hernando 15, South Panola 2

Hernando (18-7 overall, 5-1 district) claimed the district championship after defeating South Panola in five innings.

The Hernando hitters took advantage of South Panola’s youth on the mound and seven errors to pound out 12 hits to put an exclamation point on their season.

South Panola’s only two runs came in the first and third innings. Center fielder Chloe Morgan was tripped rounding first base on her hit and injured when she went down. Because of the obstruction, she was put on second base after recovering enough to keep going. She hobbled to third before the ball was thrown down and made it home as the ball was overthrown to the catcher.

In the third, Nautica Edwards walked to get on base and scored on Morgan Parker’s single RBI.

South Panola scattered five hits across the five innings by Morgan, Parker, Edwards, Khalena Hentz and Haven Dulin.

Tupelo 1, South Panola 0

South Panola could only muster three hits against a vastly improved Tupelo team on Wednesday afternoon in a makeup district game.

With this loss South Panola dropped to 14-8-1 overall and 3-3 district. Half of those losses have come in the last week as the Lady Tigers went 1-4 since last Tuesday.

Hitting for the Lady Tigers were Dulin, Ali Cummins and Mallory Myers.

Rebekah Cook pitched the complete game in six innings. She struck out three, allowed one hit, walked two and hit two. Tupelo scored one unearned run in bottom of the fourth.

The runner reached first on an error and second on a passed ball. Then she scored on a ground out to short.

Hernando 6, SPJV 2

The South Panola Jr. Varsity fell to Hernando 6-2 in three innings.

Janarria Sanford singled to get on base and stole second and third. Then scored on Makayla Ales’ single RBI.

Ales advanced to second on a passed ball and to third on a stolen base. She scored on a squeeze play.