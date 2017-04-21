Sheriff’s report: 13 domestic violence cases in a week

By Ashley Crutcher

Investigator Terry Smith responded to a house fire on McClyde Road on April 10. According to the report, residents awoke around 4 a.m. to fire alarms and managed to escape the home.

One resident reported cooking ribs the previous day but couldn’t think of anything else that could have started the fire.

The residents lost family pets in the fire and were distraught as the northeast end of the home was completely destroyed. The fire is under further investigation.

On April 10, an individual traveling west on J. Q. West Road pulled to the side of the road after her vehicle began smoking. According to the report, the driver noticed her car was on fire after pulling over.

Deputy Steven McLarty responded to Partee Road on April 11 for a report of missing cattle. The resident reported he was looking around the property when he noticed four cows were missing from the property. The resident stated his fence had been cut and he observed fourwheeler and cow tracks beyond the fence. The incident is under further investigation.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department received 38 calls for service from April 6 through April 12 which requested the assistance of Sheriff Deputies.

March 6

• Deputy McLarty responded to a disturbance at the Belmont Apartments in Sardis where a resident reported her boyfriend pulled a knife on her after getting into an argument with each other. The resident was advised to go to Justice Court to file charges.

• Eureka Road resident reported a family disturbance to Deputy Hunter Lawrence. According to the report, the residents were arguing and the wife called the sheriff’s department hoping to scare her husband and make him calm down.

March 7

• Curtis Road resident reported to Deputy Darryl House she was assaulted by her intoxicated son who pushed and hit her, according to the report.

March 8

• Deputy Harold Lewis investigated a domestic violence dispute in Crenshaw and was met in the driveway by a woman who’s shirt was torn. According to the report, the resident stated her husband came home drunk and assaulted her. The suspect stated the resident was lying and stated he wasn’t going back to jail for her. According to the report, the suspect was arrested the night before for disorderly conduct failure to comply based on him being so aggressive. Both individuals were arrested for domestic violence and booked in the Panola County Jail.

March 9

• Deputy Lewis responded to McDonald’s in Sardis for a domestic disturbance that occurred in the county. According to the report, one individual reported driving with the suspect who took her phone and refused to give it back. The individual stated she pulled over and the suspect refused to get out of the truck. According to the report, the suspect then assaulted her by putting his arms around her neck and busted her iPhone seven in the street.

• Forrest Drive, Sardis resident reported to Deputy Bill Furniss the suspect came to the residence to pick up his daughter, the resident’s granddaughter. According to the report, the resident said something to the suspect about him drinking and picking up his daughter and the suspect then went home and began hollering, threatening and shooting. The resident advised he wished to press charges for simple assault by threat.

• Woodruff Road, Courtland resident reported she and her husband went out of town and upon returning home noticed their Smith and Wesson Revolver and Rossi Revolver were missing.

• Deputy House spoke to a Waldrup Road resident who reported an unknown subject broke into his utility shed and stole his silver floor jack.

• Brasher Road resident reported to Deputy John Still someone cut the padlock to his shop, but no items were reported missing.

• Como resident reported to Deputy John Still her husband got angry and put dents in two of her vehicls and the wall of her garage and broke several doors in the residence.

• Waldrup Road resident reported to Deputy Mark Allen his daughter’s South Panola bag containing a softball helmet, bat, cleats, tennis shoes, gameday jacket, Louisville softball glove and Oakley glasses in a case was stolen from a vehicle at the residence.

March 10

• Deputy Jeff Still responded to a disturbance on Woodruff Road where an individual reported her daughter’s husband came to the residence intoxicated and began yelling at her and her daughter. According to the report, the suspect was asked to leave but refused to do so.

• Curtis Road resident reported to Deputy Lawrence someone is tampering with the school bus she drives. According to the report, the resident insisted that someone has messed with the wiring in the vehicle.

• Deputy Britton Crawford spoke to a Belmont Road resident who reported the father of her children was shouting and cursing at her and wasn’t supposed to be around her. The suspect stated he said hello to his kids and was trying to get his son to come see him. The suspect was advised to leave the property, according to the report.

• Deputy Crawford investigated an incident on East St., Como where the resident reported an individual came onto his property and left with his trailer.

• Individual reported to Deputy Crawford her daughter’s TV was taken from her residence on Waldrup Road.

• Sanders Road, Sardis resident reported to Deputy Lawrence upon returning home from church the family noticed the front door was difficult to close. According to the report, Deputy Lawrence noticed that the door had been tampered with. Nothing was reported missing from the residence.

• Deputy McLarty responded to Highway 35 South and spoke to an individual who reported seeing an individual cutting grass with his lawn mower. According to the report, the suspect stated he did not take anything from the individual.

• An Illinios resident reported to Deputy McLarty he chained two Kayaks to a tree and upon returning the Kayaks were missing along with the tree, which had been cut down.

• Lucious Taylor Road residents reported to Deputy McLarty they got into an argument. One resident stated she wanted the other resident out of the house and he agreed to leave.

March 11

• Investigator Bryan Arnold was contacted by Child Protective Services who received a report from school officials a six-year-old girl reported she was sexually assaulted by her cousin. The incident is under further investigation.

• Farrish Gravel Road resident reported to Deputy Crawford the father of her child entered her car and would not get out. According to the report, the resident stated the suspect began screaming in the vehicle in front of her two infant children. The suspect was taken into custody for trespassing and felony disturbance.

• Investigator Danny Beavers spoke to a Hwy. 51 South resident who reported an individual was driving back and forth in front of her residence. According to the report, the suspect is stalking the family due to a prior incident that occurred a month ago.

• Haire Road resident reported to Deputy Maurice Market and unknown subject came onto the property and stole his lawn mower.

• Deputy Emily Griffin responded to Freeman Road where the resident reported she was struck on the left side of her face by her sister’s boyfriend. According to the report, the resident stated she heard her sister and the suspect fighting in the front yard and upon stepping out of the residence she saw her sister on the ground. The resident stated she tried to break up the fight and that’s when the suspect struck her, according to the report. “I observed swelling and light bruising on the left side of [the resident’s] face,” stated Deputy Griffin. The sister refused to make a statement and was asked to inform her boyfriend he was not allowed back at the residence, according to the report.

• Henderson Road resident reported to Deputy Market her ex-boyfriend started hitting her in her face and refused to leave after being asked several times.

• Pegues Circle resident reported to Investigator Beavers two suspects have been going through her mailbox.

• Dummy Line Road resident spoke to Investigator Beavers and provided two sexually explicit letters that were mailed to the resident by the suspect who is incarcerated. MDOC was notified of the incident and the suspect will be diciplined for the harassment, according to the report.

March 12

• Lieutenant Chuck Tucker responded to Waldrup Road where the resident reported she noticed a window open, but stated nothing was missing.

• Main Street, Pope resident reported to Deputy House an unknown subject came to his residence back in 2012 and stole his 12 gauge shotgun out of his vehicle.

• Eureka Road resident reported to Deputy House his BBQ grill was stolen from his back porch.

Motor Vehicle Accident Reports

April 10

• Car lost control on John Branch Road. An injury was reported.

• Car overturned on Old Panola Road.

Juvenile Incident Report

• A 17-year-old found himself up a creek for disorderly conduct on Lucious Taylor Road.