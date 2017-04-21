Man arrested after hitting two people with his car

By Rupert Howell

A heated altercation in the front yard of a Bell Road home late in the night on the same day the family matriarch was buried put two in the hospital and one in the Panola County jail with two charges of aggravated assault after both victims were hit with a car.

Elbert Ray of Sturgis is facing the charges and just widowed Douglas Fowler and his daughter Gale Cox received injuries as Ray was leaving, hitting both. Fowler was taken straight to the Regional Trauma Center in Memphis with a broken pelvis and other non-life threatening injuries and Cox was taken to Oxford with a broken arm.

Sheriff Department Investigator Terry Smith said Thursday the altercation was over a female family member of Fowler’s and Ray and said he thought Ray, “Didn’t mean to hurt nobody,” when he was leaving the scene and hit Fowler and Cox.

Fowler had just buried his wife, Marjorie Lee Bumpous Fowler, earlier that day at a nearby cemetery in Eureka.

Ray made the $5,000 bond imposed and has left the county to be with his family in Sturgis Investigator Smith said.