Boys & Girls Club board receives top service award

By Rita Howell

The Boys and Girls Club of Northwest Mississippi has received the League of Eagles Gold Award for high levels of involvement and achievement by the club’s board of directors in areas of fundraising and service.

It’s the second year in a row the local club has been honored with the award, presented in March at the Southeastern Regional Boys & Girls Club Conference in Montgomery, Ala.

Kenneth Johnson, vice president of the board, accepted the award.

Other board members are Percy Bruce, president; Leah Morris, secretary; Dwayne Myers, treasurer; John Reed, George Farrish, Lauren Byrd, Herman Flowers, Kenneth Gleaton, Ellen Maddox, Bethany Tarpley, Rosa Johnson, Carolyn Williams, Antonio Barragan, Adrian Barnhill, Father Don Chancellor, Sybil Draper, Adrienne Robinson, Kayla Dunnigan, Sharhonda Wright, Deliah Gatson, Ed Casteel, Missy Hopkins and Joanna Wesley.