Wednesday’s court session heard a string of traffic citations

By Ashley Crutcher

People were lined out the front door during Wednesday’s session of Batesville Municipal Court waiting to speak to Judge William H. McKenzie regarding a wide range of traffic citations. Numerous tickets were challenged and will go to trial allowing individuals a chance to prove their innocence.

Judge McKenzie presided over a false pretense case where Tiffany L. Curry of 224 Van Voris, Batesville, was found not guilty. Affiant Monica Casey testified that Curry took her Social Security Income, which was on a card, to an ATM and withdrew $691.

Curry provided text messages from Casey where Casey is reported saying “I know you didn’t spend my money. Kirk [Casey’s husband] got it.” The court was unable to play the video footage which allegedly shows Curry at the ATM. “The case has not been proven and I find the defendant not guilty. You’re free to go,” said Judge McKenzie.

Donneshia L. Ervin of 300 S. Lehlberg, Columbus, was found guilty of shoplifting from Sonic after she reported that she left Sonic without paying her bill and stated she thought the meal was free after she and guests made numerous complaints regarding their orders.

Ervin was followed to Zaxby’s in Batesville by a Sonic Manager and was stopped by an officer who arrested her for shoplifting.

“I tried to pay for my meal then, but they said it was too late,” said Ervin. According to Sonic employees, Ervin and her friends stopped by Sonic and placed two orders.

After numerous complaints, one friend asked a Sonic employee if they could have their money back but was advised they would have to give back the food, so they settled for a discount.

According to witnesses, Ervin left before paying the discounted price. Ervin has 30 days to pay the $1,146 fine.

Justin Hadorn, no address, was charged with five counts of shoplifting. Hadorn pleaded guilty to shoplifting a 24 pack of Bud Light and a Max car battery on two separate occasions and shoplifting a fifth of puple crown royal and gin from Powell’s Liquor Store on April 10.

“The only time I’ve been in Powell’s was on April 10 when I stole the Crown and Gin,” said Hadorn. Hadorn pleaded not guilty to the remaining two counts of shoplifting where he allegedly stole some Redberry Liquor from Powell’s and then returned on a later date and allegedly stole some beer. The case will go to trial May 31.

Antonio C. Harris of 126 Field St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to no insurance, no tag and careless driving. He provided evidence showing that he purchased insurance after receiving the ticket and that he is waiting on a new title for the car in order to purchase the tag. He has 30 days to pay the $597 fine. Harris pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest, which is set to go to trial on May 3.

China K. White of 1475 Hadorn Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to providing false information, no insurance, speeding and no child restraint and pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. White also has old fines from October of 2016 and has been ordered to pay the $1,168 fine before returning for trial on May 3.

Ralph L. Smith of 214 Tubbs Rd., Apt. 27, Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle, no driver’s license, switched tag and improper equipment.

“New LED headlights had just been put on the car and they shut off while I was driving. It’s fixed now,” explained Smith. “I didn’t know anything about a tag. That tag was on there when I bought it.”

Judge McKenzie dismissed the improper equipment charge and has allotted 30 days for Smith to pay the $1,216 fine.

Aqadrius L. Harris of 1288 Firetower Rd., Crenshaw, pleaded guilty to shoplifting a USBFM transmitter from Wal-Mart and has an old $1,146 fine from January where he was found guilty of shoplifting from Fred’s.

“I just started back at work,” said Harris. “Well you need to stop stealing,” said the judge. Harris has 60 days to pay the $2,292 fine.

Taylor F. Buford of 654 Morris Lane, Batesville, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct failure to comply after yelling and using profanity after being told to be quiet at El Mariachi. Buford has 30 days to pay the fine in the amount of $647.

Ashley J. Morris of 654 Morris Lane, Batesville, pleaded guilty to public drunk. Morris has 30 days to pay the $225 fine.

Carry D. Brown of 313 Boothe St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possessing an open container of Gin and Juice while traveling along Panola Avenue on March 31. Brown was sentenced to time served after having served approximately 13 days at the Panola County Jail.

Justin Cooper of 10556 Eureka Rd., Batesville, was charged with simple assault, but the case was dropped as affiant Derek Carlisle failed to appear to prosecute.

Jeffrey A. Lucas of 5087 Collegiate Drive, Apt. 2-A, Southaven, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle. He has been given 30 days to pay the $683 fine.

Michael A. Simmons of 42 Greenbriar, Courtland, failed to appear to answer charges of possession of marijuana in a vehicle and firearm enhancement penalty.

Zachary Bokker of 422 Hickory Hill, Batesville, was sent back to Municipal Court from Circuit Court with reduced charges of simple possession of a controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana, no driver’s license and no turn signal. Bokker, along with codefendent Alison Hurst, will return at a later date for trial.

Lisa Nissen of 2422 Barnacre Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court for old unpaid fines from three counts of shoplifting. “I have $2,000 today, I can pay $400 next week and bring in the other grand when I get my taxes, which should be within the next two weeks,” said Nissen. Judge McKenzie agreed to Nissen’s plan of paying off the $3,438 fine.

Xavier G. Hines of 445 Sanders Rd., Sardis, failed to appear to answer charges for contempt of court failure to pay old fines in the amount of $1,137. A warrant has been issued for Hines’ arrest.

Michael Ballentine of 598 E. Lee St., Sardis, was charged with shoplifting from Save A Lot and has old unpaid fines from July of 2016. The case is to be continued.

Lynsi M. Johnson of 365 Highway 7 N, Oxford, was charged with phone harassment, but the case was dismissed as affiant Riki Johnson failed to appear to prosecute.