Damage reported in ND break-in

By Rupert Howell

Sheriff Department detectives continue to investigate the late night/early morning break-in and burglary of North Delta School last Thursday and Friday February 9 and 10 that left more damage than stolen loss.

S.O. Detective Terry Smith said Monday investigators are following a lead on the suspects’ vehicle caught in security cameras. Two masked and gloved men are seen in the footage as well as a car circling through the parking lot.

Smith said the burglars were somewhat familiar with the building as they appeared to know their way around but their attempts to disable security cameras was not completely successful.

They gained entry by breaking through a window on the northwest side of the building and made their way through different offices located in the school.

Smith said small amounts of cash or change were taken from a cash drawer and drink machines noting that no electronics such as computers were taken.

The burglars went through the kitchen and took food apparently hauling it off in a garbage can type container. Drinks from the burglarized drink machines were also taken.

Smith said the Sheriffs Department was alerted around 6 a.m. Friday morning when an employee of the school noticed damage to the door while reporting to work.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to this investigation is asked to call Panola County Sheriffs Department at 9662) 563-6230.