Obituaries

Charlene Walton Walker Adams

Charlene Adams died peacefully, Friday, January 27, 2017, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford surrounded by her family after a long, hard battle with cancer. God bless her big, loving heart, “Char” as she was called by family and friends, fought it with all of her might, as we all knew she would, strong, enduring and without complaint.

Char was the family photographer, historian, caregiver, cheerleader, chief cook, server, pea sheller, corn put-er-upper, best little boy entertainer ever, grandmother extraordinaire, cheesecake maker, hair roller-upper, and official keeper of the family recipes. Char also was a dear, loyal friend and neighbor to many, always ready to assist in time of need. She never failed her family and friends. She loved stray dogs, momma kitties, and old mares.

Life was not always kind to her, having been widowed with three little boys as a young woman herself. But, she endured and kept going, loving, working, guiding, nurturing and serving. Char used her talents well and always let her light shine.

No one who ever came to her house left hungry. She probably served thousands, not only her boys but many more including brothers, cowboys, hunters, farmers, nephews, dear friends, new comers, cousins, neighbors, church members, co-workers, old folks, in-laws and out-laws, and then grandchildren and their friends, and more recently great grands. Generation after generation sat at her table. This generous sister knew her way around the kitchen and into hearts. She served… yes, sometimes forced… every plate of her delish food or slice of pie with laughter, love, kindness, compassion, and a listening ear. Char will be greatly missed.

Charlene Walton Walker Adams was born on Leap Day, February 29, 1940, to C.B. and Irene Walton Walker of Tillatoba, Mississippi and was the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Walker of Tillatoba, Mississippi, and Ezra and Effie Cook Walton of Oakland, Mississippi. She married John Oscar (Bud) Adams of Oakland in 1958 son of William and Francis Adams.

She leaves 3 sons, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren: her oldest son John Oscar (Buddy) Adams, Jr. of Coffeeville and his two children, Terri Adams Gillespie (Whit) of Blue Springs (and their daughters Harper and Effie), and John Noel (Bud) Adams (and girlfriend Hanna Rotenberry) of Coffeeville; her middle son David Adams (Beth) of Senatobia, and his 3 sons, Dayton Adams of Ranger, Texas; Dawson (Tiffany) Adams of Middleton, Tennessee, and Darren Adams of Senatobia, Mississippi; and her youngest son Jeff Adams (Jessica) and their 3 sons: Jason, Jared, and Josh all of Bruce, Mississippi.

Survivors also include her brothers: Benny (Wanda) Walker of Grenada, Mississippi, and Danny (Peggy) Walker of Batesville, Mississippi, 3 nephews and one niece; a sister-in-law Harriet Adams (Glen) Gabbert of Water Valley, Mississippi, and brother-in-law Billy and (Dot) Adams of Oakland, Mississippi.

Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandparents, daughter-in-law Pam Bell Adams, and nephew Nicholas Walker.

Funeral services were held January 30 at McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada with Rev. Clay Baker officiating. She was buried next to her husband in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Oakland.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, 662-307-2694.

Macky Boyette

Macky Boyette, age 77, passed away Monday morning, January 30, 2017 at Merit Health Hospital in Batesville. He is the husband of Joanne C. Boyette

Funeral services for Mr. Boyette were held on Wednesday February 1, 2017 in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel. Interment was at Marks Cemetery. Rev. Will McNeese and Rev. Bobby Caples officiated the service.

Macky was born March 21, 1939 to the late Delmer Boyette and Mary Catherine Albritton Boyette in Quitman County.

Macky was a factory worker during his lifetime. In his spare time he kept hunting dogs and enjoyed hunting with them. He also was fond of riding his motorcycle.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his precious memory include his wife, Joanne C. Boyette of Como; his children, Irene Boyette Tutor and Mary Boyette Bain, both of Como; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Peach Creek Baptist Church, 3107 Park Place Rd., Como MS 38619.

Percy Lee Jackson

Percy Lee Jackson, 60, passed away January 30, 2017, at Grenada Living Center.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 4, from 4-6 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home in Sardis. Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 5, at 1:30 p.m. at New Bethel in Crowder. Interment will follow at Macedonia Cemetery in Batesville.

Percy was the son of the late James and Lillian Jackson.

Billy R. Lawson

Billy R. Lawson , 63, passed away January 29, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 3, from 10 a.m to 6 p.m., with family hour being from 4 to 6 p.m at Cooley’s Mortuary. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow at Rock Hill M.B. Church Cemetery in Sardis.

Billy was born May 17, 1953 to Rufus and Cornelius Lawson. He was a retired Team Supervisor at Anderson Technologies and a member of Rock Hill M.B. Church.

Survivors include his son, Christopher Lawson of Detroit; three brothers, Arthur Lawson and Harry Lawson of Nashville, Water Lawson of Kailua, HI, and four sisters, Roxie Holt and Peggy Wimberly of Indianapolis, Thelria Hardaway of Nashville, and Susie Acklin of Raleigh, NC.

Willie Floyd McGill

Willie Floyd McGill, 63, died January 20, 2017, at Merit Health Center in Batesville.

Visitation will be at Cooley’s Mortuary Friday, February 3, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 4, at 2 p.m. at Cooley’s, with Pastor Terry Townsend officiating. Interment will be at Armstrong Church of God Cemetery in Batesville.

Willie was the son of John McGill and Ethel Jones. He was a musician.

Alfred Nicholson

Alfred “AJ” Nicholson Jr., 35, passed away January 25, 2017, in Courtland.

Funeral services will held February 4, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Mariah Baptist Association in Coffeeville. Timothy Herrington will officiate. Interment will follow at the Coffeeville Cemetery. Clark-Williams Funeral Home has charge.

The son of Alfred and Mary Nicholson, he was a forklift driver and a former member of the Coffeeville High School basketball team.

Lucious Wayne Redwine Sr.

WATER VALLEY–Lucious Wayne Redwine Sr., 79, died Saturday, January 28, 2017 at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.

Born in Water Valley on October 21, 1937 to the late Willie Sprouse Redwine and Cleland Laverle Redwine, he was a retired carpenter and a Navy veteran. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Water Valley, where he was a former little league baseball coach and a fan of Blue Devil football.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 3 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Dickins Funeral Home with Frank Dunn officiating. Burial will follow, with military honors, in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens in Water Valley.

Rosalyn Denise Smith

BATESVILLE–Rosalyn Denise Smith, 63, died January 29, 2017 at Baptist Hospital-DeSoto.

Funeral services will be Sunday, February 5 at 1 p.m. at Cooley’s Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be in West Camp M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cooley’s.

Ms. Smith was born July 21, 1970 in Chicago to Lawrence Smith and Melvinnie Reed.

Eugene Trammell

SARDIS – Eugene Trammell, passed away peacefully at the age of 79 on Monday, January 30, 2017 at his home.

Family Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, February 3 at Henderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 4 at North Panola High School with a viewing of the body one hour prior to the service.

Trammell was born May 12, 1937 to Aresta Trammell. He was a member of Mt. Zion Church where he worked as deacon, Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir. He worked with the Boys and Girls Club and was a Boy Scouts troop leader. He completed high school at Walton Chapel and attended Coahoma Jr. College (associate of arts), Alcorn State and Rust College (bachelor of science) and received his masters of education in educational administration from the University of Mississippi.

He served over 30 years in the education field as teacher and principal at the Old Macedonia School and Como Jr. High. After retiring from education, he worked at the Finch-Henry Job Corps Center.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Nora; six children: Darryl (Carmen) Trammell, Casandra (Christopher) Watkins, Marilyn Trammell and Dewayne Trammell, all of Dallas; Joseph (Tara) Jackson of Memphis, and Lethea (Kegan) Armstrong of Senatobia; 16 grandchildren, Dorian Trammell, Tiffany (Jamie) Bullock, Ivory Bolton, Cardell (Chequita) Bolton, Crelicia Bolton, Austin Trammell, Addyson Trammell, Portia (Craig) Menefee, Ashley Trammell, Marcus Trammell, Carrington Trammell, Madelyn Trammell, Anders Jackson, Landon Armstrong, Kollin Armstrong, and Lathan Armstrong; former wife, Neadie; 19 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Eugene was preceded in death by his children Annette Bolton, Willie Jackson and Jonathan Jackson.

Jerry Watson

Jerry Watson, 60, passed away January 26, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 4, at 1 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Courtland.

Jerry was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and attended school at South Panola.

Howard Lee Webb

Howard Lee Webb, 78, passed away January 30, 2017 at his home in Sardis.

Visitation will be Friday, February 3, from 4-6 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home in Sardis.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 4 at 2 p.m. at Henderson Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis.

Howard was the son of the late Rodger Thomas and Lillie Webb.