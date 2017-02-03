Lady Cougars go 1-1 in make up games this week

By Ike House

The North Panola Lady Cougars started out the week with two nights of basketball on Monday and Tuesday, going 1-1 against Water Valley and Lafayette.

NP 42, Water Valley 11

The first night the Cougars were faced with a district game with Water Valley. It was never a close contest with the Lady Cougars winning 42-11. In the first quarter the Lady Cougars held the Blue Devils scoreless with a 11-0 score going in the second quarter.

Going into half the Lady Cougars led 25-5 behind the scoring of Kenya Edwards and Leah Shorty. Coming into the second half the Lady Cougars scored another 17 points to finish while holding the Lady Blue Devils to another scoreless quarter in the fourth.

Leading the way for the Lady Cougars were Kenya Edwards and Leah Shorty with nine points. Other scorers were QuiTonya Webster with six; Iesha Glover with five and Shan Clark, Monique Burnette and Shakevia Loveberry with two points each.

Lafayette 54, NP 42

The next night the Lady Cougars faced off against the Lady Commodores where they could not pull out a win losing 54-42. The Lady Cougars went into the half down 24-13.

The Lady Cougars made runs and pulled in striking of taking the lead in the second half. But the Lady Commodores would not let up and pulled back off every time. The closet the Lady Cougars to tying the game up was seven points.

Leading the Lady Cougars was Edwards with 19 points. Other scorers were Webster with 14; Jasmine Mays with six; Johniecya Wilson and Shan Clark with two; Paige Ward with one point.

North Panola will host Rosa Fort tonight in non-district action and Coldwater Monday. Games tip off at 6 p.m.