Panola County Jail Arrest Record

This is a list taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

January 23

Aqadrius Lakonta Harris, 1288 Fire Tower Rd., Crenshaw, was arrested and charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Rickey Dannell Petty, 309 West Lee St., Sardis, was charged with violation of post release. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

David Jacob Matthews, 217 Broad St., Batesville, is being held on a bench warrant. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

January 24

Marcus Dewayne Gassion, 291 Marywoods, Como, was charged with child endangerment, firearm enhancement, possession of a controlled substance with intent, possession of a weapon by a felon. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal and Circuit Court.

Parish Tanell Fondren, 104 Hoskins Rd., Batesville, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent, child endangerment and firearm enhancement. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal and Circuit Court.

Rondarius Dreshun Taylor, 868 Wells Ext., Courtland, was charged with public profanity. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Sekavia Demond Holman, 7670 Stone Manor Rd., Memphis, was charged with felony fleeing.

January 25

Cynthia Jo Nolan, 240 Joe Dettor Rd., Batesville, was charged with DUI refusal and wreckless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Earnest Lee Marby, 193 A Park St., Holly Springs, was charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and felony possession of a handgun. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

AlDerious D. Nicholason, 106 Vaughn St., Coffeeville was charged with the murder of Alfred Nicholason.

Jerry Anthony Harris, 132 Martinez St., Batesville, was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Michael Shannon Taylor, 75 Cedar Drive, Pope, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Mitzi Williams Appleton, 799 Carlisle Rd., Courtland, was charged with filing a false report. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Charles William Appleton, 203 King St., Batesville, was charged with simple domestic violence. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Johnathan Antwon Griffin, 151 Love Ave., Crowder, was charged with trespassing. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Shawanda Lachole Toliver, 309 East Gilmore St., Senatobia, was charged with false information. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

Eric Dewayne Walls, 509 Magnolia St., Sardis, was charged with aggravated domestic violence. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

January 26

Daniel Antonio Spraggins, 6853 Snyder Rd., Memphis, was charged with simple possession. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Dontrell Rushun Nelson, 3293 Southern Ave. Apt. 9, Memphis, was charged with driving while license supended and careless driving. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Glen Dale Jackson, 134 Diane Ross Rd., Como, was charged with shoplifting, trespassing and reckless driving. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Brandon Lee Scott, 429 Cherokee Drive, Oxford, was charged with retalliation against a public servant. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

Jason Fonzo Milam, 165 Milam Rd., Batesville, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Thomas Lawrence King, 56 Longtown Rd., Crenshaw, was charged with simple assault. The case will be heard in Justice Court.

January 27

Jateryance Darone Smith, 209 Claude St., Batesville, is being held on a bench warrant for felony in possession of a firearm. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Garry Dewayne Cox, 74 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, was charged with possession of marijuana and hydrocodone. The case will be heard in Circuit Court.

Tristan Noah Davis, 18705 Highway 315, Sardis, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Rico Antinio Harrison, 2200 O.B. McClinton, Senatobia, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Penny Evon Anthony, 509 Broad St., Batesville, was charged with shoplifting. The case will be heard in Batesville Municipal Court.

Phillip Daniel Newman, 541 Turner Drive, Tupelo, has a hold. The case will be heard in Como City Court.

Tyler Marcellous Butts, 1085 McKinney Rd., Sardis, was charged with contempt of court. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

January 29

Larry Moore Farmer, 211 Wilkinson Drive, Sardis, was charged with DUI first, failure to yield at right-of-way. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.

January 30

Chavis Jennings Morrow, 44121 Hwy. 315, Water Valley, was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and improper equipment. The case will be heard in Sardis Municipal Court.