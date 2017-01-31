Obituaries

Harold Albert Davis

SARDIS–Harold Albert “Dave” Davis, 78, passed away January 24, 2017 at his home in Sardis.

The family held visitation Saturday at Wells Funeral Home. Burial will be held today at Sunset Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio.

Dave was born in Ohio to the late Harold Albert Davis and Mary Shuter Davis. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as a bulk fuel man for more than 20 years. He continued to work in bulk fuel until retirement.

Sandra Smith Hardy

CHARLESTON–Sandra Smith Hardy, age 74, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2017 in Oxford.

Services were held January 30, 2017, at First Baptist Church in Charleston, Miss. Interment followed at Charleston City Cemetery.

Ms. Hardy was a member of First Baptist Church in Charleston and was a retired employee of the Mississippi Department of Human Service.

Surviving Ms. Hardy are her three daughters, Lezlie (Trip) Arnold of Batesville, Evelyn (Jacob) Prince of Grenada, Tiffany (Hunter) Crose of Philipsburg, MT.; her brothers Gene (Betty) Smith of Atlanta, GA., Ted (Mary Nell) Smith, Batesville; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her parents, Dr. Monroe and Evelyn Smith, preceded Ms. Hardy in death.

The family requests that memorials be sent to: Tallahatchie General Hospital Extended Care Facility, P.O. Box 230, Charleston, MS 38921

Joe Johnson

BATESVILLE–Joe Johnson, 70, died January 25, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford.

Funeral services will be held January 31 at 1 p.m. at St. Peters M. B. Church, with burial in church cemetery. L. Hodges Funeral Services of Oxford has charge of arrangements

Ulysses Pride

CRENSHAW–Ulysses Pride, Jr., 63, died January 24, 2017 at his home in Crenshaw. Funeral services were held January 28 at Springhill M. B. Church, with burial in church cemetery. L. Hodges Funeral

Services of Oxford had charge of arrangements.

Mitchell Anthony Terry

Mitchell Anthony “Tony” Terry, age 58, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, January 25, 2017. Tony is the husband of Linda Terry of Hernando.

Tony was born in Columbus, MS on January 23, 1957 to the late Jesse Terry and Shirley Baker Terry. Tony was a professional truck driver during his lifetime, but in his spare time he enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Those he leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Linda Terry of Hernando; his children, Andrew Smith of Harmontown, Stephanie Andrews of Byhalia, and Corrie Conrad of Portland, OR.; siblings, Debbie Terry Sibley, Barry Terry, and Don Terry, all of Batesville; and two grandchildren, Alex and Kaleb Andrews.