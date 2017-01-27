Cougars defeat Lewisburg with highest totals of season

By Ike House

The Cougars handled business on Tuesday night. They took the court against Lewisburg in a game that was close last season but was not the story this time around.

The Lady Cougars won 50-39 while the Cougar boys won 73-49.

In the first game the Lady Cougars defeated the Lady Patriots 50-39. The Lady Cougars struggled in the first half and the Lady Patriots took advantage. The Lady Patriots played tremendous defense and took the game into the half tied at 22.

In the second half the Lady Cougars scored 26 points and held the Lady Patriots to 17 points, led by Kenya Edwards with 14 points.

Other scorers were Leah Shorty and Jasmine Mays with 10 points each; QuiTonya Webster and Paige Ward with four points each and Shan Clark and Johneiyca Wilson with two points each.

NP Boys 73, Lewisburg 49

For the Cougars, they put up one of their highest totals on the season with 73 points. They finished with a 73-49 victory.

The Cougars could not be stopped from the outside as they scored 21 points from behind the three-point line. The Cougars also had five players score in double digits. They only visited the charity stripe eight times.

The Cougars ran the floor against the Patriots and even had a couple of the junior varsity players see some playing time. The Cougars were led by Jamarcus Jones with 20 points.

Other scorers were Darrell Young with 14 points; Mario Fenner Jr. with 11; Vennis Mills and Sylvonta Oliver with 10 each; Tremaine Turner and Jarvis Renix with three each and Canijah Jones and Jay’Sean Smith with two points each.

The Cougars will be back on the floor tonight against M.S. Palmer in Marks. Tip-off begins at 6 p.m.